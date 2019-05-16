×
Milla Jovovich revela que sufrió un aborto hace dos años

La actriz comparte su historia para apoyar la lucha por los derechos del aborto

Ciudad de México.- Milla Jovovich reveló que en 2017, cuando se encontraba rodando en Europa, tuvo un aborto de emergencia a los cuatro meses de embarazo.

La actriz compartió su historia para apoyar la lucha por los derechos del aborto, después de que en Georgia se aprobara una ley que prohíbe el aborto pasadas las seis semanas de embarazo.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la actriz confesó: "Tenía 4 meses y medio de embarazo. Entré en parto prematuro y me dijeron que tenía que estar despierta durante todo el procedimiento. Fue una de los las experiencias más horribles que de mi vida. Todavía tengo pesadillas al respecto".

Una dura experiencia que truvo un gran impacto para ella. "Caí en el espiral de la peor depresión de mi vida y tuve que trabajar muy duro para encontrar la salida. Dejé por un tiempo mi carrera. Me aislé por meses y tuve que ser fuerte frente a mis dos grandiosos hijos. Empecé con jardinería, a comer más saludable y a ir al gimnasio diario porque no quería tomar antidepresivos a menos que hubiera probado todas las alternativas posibles. Gracias a Dios pude encontrar una salida de ese infierno personal sin medicamento, pero siempre quedará en mi memoria por lo que pasé y lo que perdí, hasta el día en que muera", explica la actriz de Hellboy y Resident Evil.

I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration

Jovovich, que actualmente tiene 43 años y es madre de dos hijos, Ever de 11 y Dashiel de 4 años de edad, con su esposo, el director Paul W.S. Anderson, también se refirió a la ley de Georgia: "Tenemos que luchar por nuestros derechos y que se pueda hacer de manera segura de ser necesario".


Con información de 20 Minutos


