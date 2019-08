Mira el primer tráiler de la última temporada de Mr. Robot

It’s our last chance to save the world, friend. The Final Season of #MrRobot premieres 10.6 on @USA_Network . pic.twitter.com/1hG9UOs6PJ

We've waited long enough. It's time to get back to work.



Watch the first trailer for the Final Season of #MrRobot, premiering 10.6 on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/kehE8sWTu8