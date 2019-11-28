Muere famoso alpinista tras caída en Potrero Chico en Nuevo León
El accidente ocurrió cerca de las 15:30 horas de ayer
El fallecido, originario de Las Vegas, Nevada, fue identificado como Brad Gobright, de 32 años.
El lesionado, quien fue auxiliado inicialmente por otros escaladores, dijo llamarse Aidan Jacobson, de 26 años y originario de la Ciudad de Phoenix, Arizona.
De acuerdo con los datos aportados por Protección Civil del Estado, el accidente ocurrió cerca de las 15:30 horas cuando los escaladores subían por la ruta denominada Sendero Luminoso.
La corporación de auxilio mencionó que la ruta tiene una altura de 850 a 900 metros.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been on an epic road trip for the past week with some good friends. We’ve been raging in the desert, and climbing on beautiful limestone and sandstone. This is a screen grab taken by the talented @samuelcrossley of me climbing the Ivory Tower on Castleton Tower. The sandstone on this route is plastered with crazy white calcite that makes for a very unique style of climbing. On top of that it follows a super exposed arete for four pitches. We woke up pre dawn to get amazing sunrise footage for a @gramicci_climb film that’s in the works. Now we’re in Sedona AZ with the plan to tackle some world class basalt.
Para poder llegar a la cima, los escaladores tienen que subir por dos días y pernoctar en los tramos conocidos como Saliente o Vertical.
Los rescatistas no dieron detalles sobre la forma en la que ocurrió el accidente, el cual es investigado por la Policía.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week. The trip was ten days long and we sampled different types of climbing. Long, short, winggate, solidified mud, exposed calcite, scary basalt. We climbed trad, sport and even bouldered. Some times it was very hot and other times it was very cold. We slept in the dirt, the back of vans and fancy hotel rooms. At times things got very chaotic but at other times it was calm and silent as I stared off into the vast openness. The trip wasn’t really about projecting and sending hard. It was more about getting variety in a relatively short amount of time. I hadn’t taken a trip like this in a really long time and it was actually a very refreshing experience. I’m teaming up with @gramicci_climb to make a short film about the trip. Pic 1: The Six Star Crack @tradisplaid Pic 2: Castleton Tower Pic 3: @alicehafer on Castleton Tower Pic 4: @maison.deschamps in The Fisher Towers Pic 5: @maison.deschamps Pic 6: Monument Valley. @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs
Lluvias dejan bajo el agua a Mazatlán
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Carlos Loret de Mola
Enfrentar a Trump o enterrar el ‘abrazos no balazos’