hace 1 hora
[Estados]

Muere famoso alpinista tras caída en Potrero Chico en Nuevo León

Por Agencia Reforma

El accidente ocurrió cerca de las 15:30 horas de ayer

Muere famoso alpinista tras caída en Potrero Chico en Nuevo León
Foto: Especial
Monterrey, NL.- Un escalador estadounidense murió y un amigo suyo resultó lesionado al caer de unos 300 metros cuando subían una de las paredes del Potrero Chico, en Hidalgo.

El fallecido, originario de Las Vegas, Nevada, fue identificado como Brad Gobright, de 32 años.

El lesionado, quien fue auxiliado inicialmente por otros escaladores, dijo llamarse Aidan Jacobson, de 26 años y originario de la Ciudad de Phoenix, Arizona.

De acuerdo con los datos aportados por Protección Civil del Estado, el accidente ocurrió cerca de las 15:30 horas cuando los escaladores subían por la ruta denominada Sendero Luminoso.

La corporación de auxilio mencionó que la ruta tiene una altura de 850 a 900 metros.



Para poder llegar a la cima, los escaladores tienen que subir por dos días y pernoctar en los tramos conocidos como Saliente o Vertical.

Los rescatistas no dieron detalles sobre la forma en la que ocurrió el accidente, el cual es investigado por la Policía.



These are some shots taken on the desert road trip I took last week. The trip was ten days long and we sampled different types of climbing. Long, short, winggate, solidified mud, exposed calcite, scary basalt. We climbed trad, sport and even bouldered. Some times it was very hot and other times it was very cold. We slept in the dirt, the back of vans and fancy hotel rooms. At times things got very chaotic but at other times it was calm and silent as I stared off into the vast openness. The trip wasn’t really about projecting and sending hard. It was more about getting variety in a relatively short amount of time. I hadn’t taken a trip like this in a really long time and it was actually a very refreshing experience. I’m teaming up with @gramicci_climb to make a short film about the trip. Pic 1: The Six Star Crack @tradisplaid Pic 2: Castleton Tower Pic 3: @alicehafer on Castleton Tower Pic 4: @maison.deschamps in The Fisher Towers Pic 5: @maison.deschamps Pic 6: Monument Valley. @evolv_worldwide @frictionlabs





