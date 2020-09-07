Muere famoso youtuber a los 17 años de una aparente sobredosis
Su muerte provocó una fuerte reacción en el ámbito de la belleza
Según afirmó su amiga y música, Ava Louise, en su cuenta de Twitter, el bloguero experto en belleza sufría una adicción a las drogas, que desarrolló en el último año "debido a la presión de ser famoso". "La adicción es una enfermedad. Todos los que estaban cerca de él estaban asustados", escribió la joven y agregó que "desearía no haberle permitido tomar ni una sola pastilla".
Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good fucking person. He didn’t deserve to die.— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020
La muerte de Peters, quien tenía más de 500 mil seguidores en Instagram y más de 100 mil suscriptores en su canal de YouTube, provocó una fuerte reacción en el ámbito de la belleza.
Thank you to everyone who supports me and has shopped from @hellboymerch, with that being said I'm dropping the Hellboy Flame glasses and ALL SALES WILL BE DONATED TO BLACK ORGANIZATIONS THAT NEED IT! LINK IN BIO EVERY SALE = DONATION #blacklivesmatter I wanted to do something I know you guys would think is super cute as well as help the community with the platform I have!
El bloguero y maquillador, Manny MUA, publicó un homenaje al joven y destacó que era una persona "increíblemente talentosa". "Sé que ha cometido muchos errores, pero decir que merecía morir es horrible e inhumano. Rezo por su familia y sus seres queridos, es una pérdida horrible", tuiteó.
rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020