Muere famoso youtuber a los 17 años de una aparente sobredosis

Su muerte provocó una fuerte reacción en el ámbito de la belleza

Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- El famoso youtuber estadounidense, Ethan Peters, conocido por el nombre artístico de 'Ethan is Supreme', falleció el pasado fin de semana a los 17 años de una aparente sobredosis de oxicodona, un analgésico opioide, informa RT.

Según afirmó su amiga y música, Ava Louise, en su cuenta de Twitter, el bloguero experto en belleza sufría una adicción a las drogas, que desarrolló en el último año "debido a la presión de ser famoso". "La adicción es una enfermedad. Todos los que estaban cerca de él estaban asustados", escribió la joven y agregó que "desearía no haberle permitido tomar ni una sola pastilla".



La muerte de Peters, quien tenía más de 500 mil seguidores en Instagram y más de 100 mil suscriptores en su canal de YouTube, provocó una fuerte reacción en el ámbito de la belleza.



El bloguero y maquillador, Manny MUA, publicó un homenaje al joven y destacó que era una persona "increíblemente talentosa". "Sé que ha cometido muchos errores, pero decir que merecía morir es horrible e inhumano. Rezo por su familia y sus seres queridos, es una pérdida horrible", tuiteó.



