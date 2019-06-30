Mueren 10 en accidente aéreo en Texas
Los servicios forenses del condado de Dallas confirmaron que el siniestro dejó 10 fallecidos y ningún superviviente, según una portavoz de la ciudad texana de Addison.
La Junta Nacional de Seguridad en el Transporte tuiteó que había enviado a un equipo para investigar el accidente de un avión del modelo King Air 350.
The NTSB is launching a go team to Addison, TX to investigate the June 30 crash involving a King Air 350.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) 30 de junio de 2019
Video from Ian Robinson shows moments after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport. Multiple fire units on scene @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/soGlnGLk26— Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) 30 de junio de 2019
Anotber witness video of the plane that crashed into a hangar during takeoff this morning at the Addison Airport. FAA says it was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, they haven't said how many people on board @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/G7UZAyxfnN— Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) 30 de junio de 2019
