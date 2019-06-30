×
Mueren 10 en accidente aéreo en Texas

Por AFP

La Junta Nacional de Seguridad en el Transporte tuiteó que había enviado a un equipo para investigar el accidente

Mueren 10 en accidente aéreo en Texas
Estados Unidos.- Un avión bimotor se estrelló este domingo dejando 10 personas fallecidas en Texas, en Estados Unidos, indicaron las autoridades locales.

Los servicios forenses del condado de Dallas confirmaron que el siniestro dejó 10 fallecidos y ningún superviviente, según una portavoz de la ciudad texana de Addison.

La Junta Nacional de Seguridad en el Transporte tuiteó que había enviado a un equipo para investigar el accidente de un avión del modelo King Air 350.











