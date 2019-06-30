Mueren 10 en accidente aéreo en Texas

The NTSB is launching a go team to Addison, TX to investigate the June 30 crash involving a King Air 350.

Video from Ian Robinson shows moments after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport. Multiple fire units on scene @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/soGlnGLk26

Anotber witness video of the plane that crashed into a hangar during takeoff this morning at the Addison Airport. FAA says it was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, they haven't said how many people on board @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/G7UZAyxfnN