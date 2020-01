Mueren cuatro niños en un incendio en Miami

A 4th child from Monday’s house fire in #Miami has died. Rest In Peace.. 1 Year Old Naziyah Fernandez, 6 Year Old Nomad Lopez,

8 Year Old Nainalee Lopez and 11 Year Old Heilyn Mejia.

This case is still under investigation… #SouthFlorida #fire @WPLGLocal10