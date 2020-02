Mueren tres personas aplastadas por una grúa durante rodaje de película

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53

Tragedy strikes the #Indian2 set. A crane crashed on the sets of Indian 2 resulting in 3 dead and several people being severely injured. Media report Director #Shankar also injured. Extremely shocking and sad!May the departed souls rest in peace.Prayers for those who are injured. pic.twitter.com/nt6GyxV4Z8