Mujer termina con cuatro cejas al hacerse microblading

El microblading es una técnica de tatuaje semipermanente, que corrige la forma y relleno de las cejas

México.- Jami Ledbetter, una mujer de Kansas City, Misuri, quiso ahorrarse unos dolaritos y decidió aprovechar una oferta para hacerse microblading en las cejas… ¡Pero terminó con cuatro!

Como sabes, el microblading es una técnica de tatuaje semipermanente, que corrige la forma y relleno de las cejas, dándole un aspecto de lo más natural.

Pues esa era la idea de Jami, pero nunca imaginó que la persona que le haría la técnica… ¡Le arruinaría sus cejas!

Todo comenzó cuando Jemi Ledbetter se realizó el microblading con un cupón de descuento que tenía, mismo que le obsequió una de sus hijas… El resultado no fue (ni de cerca) el esperado.

Cuando Jemi pudo ver lo que le habían hecho, descubrió que sus cejas quedaron desproporcionadas y disparejas.

‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️ It’s April fools day.... this is NO JOKE!!! Please know microblading is a tattoo, find a person who knows how to properly tattoo, has 100d’s or 1,000’s of their own work to show you, licensed/insured, REAL REVIEWS & if they are booked out in advance that’s a good thing (wait on them & get on the cancellation list!) I have to remove this beautiful woman’s botched brows from a realtor turned “artist” who learned how to microblade online with Phi Brows course for $1,500 & was offering microblading off of Groupon (after speaking with her she has quit and went back to being a realtor ) see the first photo for her work. This woman went to her nice studio and thought she was getting what she sees everyone else bragging about online on how awesome the tattoo is and wound up getting the first picture! Then when that artist saw the results after a couple passes ended up apologizing, said she refunded her money then gave her $ back along w paying whoever to remove them! Now enter Dee’s Brows , who I posted info about as well (see second photo of the terrible camouflage/new tattoo) that did Camouflaging (matched skin tone and tattooed it over fresh tattoo & New microblading the same day (which you can’t do!), charged her a whopping $400 total for both the “fix” them.... after seeing the results of them healed the client started her research and finally found me to remove them properly from a local PMU tattoo artist who does not offer removal. Soooo... months later after they healed I got to see her....this beautiful woman now has 2 sets of brows and the red bloody brows is the reality of what removal after session 1 looks like. We will do about 3 or 4 sessions (8 week intervals & you have to let them scab to remove them) yes scab on your face! This woman allowed me to share her story thank God and I will update you on the rest. Fact: How I run my business If you are another PMU only or body art tattooist who does what I do as respect I remove them but will not tattoo them back on bc I do not take clients after I get referrals from another artist. Body art Tattoos included! Even though I do little tattoos here and there permanent ma

Una publicación compartida por Spot On Beauty (@karaspotonbeauty) el



Preocupada, la mujer quiso arreglar el problema y acudió con una supuesta especialista para corregir la pigmentación de las cejas, pero ¡quedó peor! ¡Y es que le hicieron un par de cejas más en el rostro!

Afortunadamente, Ledbetter por fin encontró a la artista de tatuaje Kara Gutiérrez, quien pudo desvanecer el par de cejas extras que le hicieron a la mujer y definir sus cejas, esta vez de la forma adecuada.

Removed second session there was a TON I was able to remove & lighten. TONIGHT turn on Fox 4 News or their website & check out the clips of the live removal and full detailed story where we were both interviewed @ 9pm & 10pm #regulatemicrobladinginmissouri #microbladingisatattoo Spot On Beauty 601 NW Murray Rd Suite 625 Lee’s Summit MO 64081 318-550-1824 Specialty Services Offered- -Microblading/Realistic Hair Strokes -Powdered Brows -Combination Brows -Eyeliner/Lash Fill -Lipstick/Lip Blushing -3D Areolas (Insurances Accepted) -Permanent makeup removal -Cover Ups AFTER INKED #xions #lipigments #afterinked #browsonfleek #eyelinertattoo #freshtattoo #eyeliner #lashfill #permanentmakeup #permanentmakeupinks #permanentmakeupinkcmo #permanentmakeupinkansas #machinestrokes #eyelinertattoo #eyeliner #permanentmakeupinkansascity issouri #permanentmakeupinmo #womenwhotattoo #interview #pmu #powderbrows #ombrebrows #kansastattoos #missouritattoos #motattoo #afterpowderbrows #browsonfleek #powderbrowtattoo @solasalonstudioskansascity @ Spot On Beauty

Una publicación compartida por Spot On Beauty (@karaspotonbeauty) el



Así, que, por favor, si estás considerando hacerte esta técnica tan en tendencia, acude únicamente con expertos. ¡No arriesgues la apariencia de tu rostro!

Con información de Telemundo


{/exp:ce_cache:it}