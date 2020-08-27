×
Nace hija de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom; la reciben con tierno mensaje

Por Grupo Zócalo

En marzo la cantante confirmó su embarazo a través del video musical de su tema Never Worn White

Nace hija de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom; la reciben con tierno mensaje
Foto: Especial | John Rainford / Cover Images
Ciudad de México.- Daysi Dove Bloom es el nombre de la hija de Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom que nació el 26 de agosto del 2020. Así lo dio a conocer la cuenta de Instagram de UNICEF con una tierna foto que después fue reposteada por los felices papás

"Estamos flotando con amor y maravilla desde la llegada segura y saludable de nuestra hija", declaró la pareja en un texto que acompaña a la publicación donde se ve la pequeña mano de Daisy tomando la de sus padres.


En marzo la cantante confirmó su embarazo a través del video musical de su tema "Never Worn White". Se trata de su primera hija y el segundo para Bloom, quien tuvo a Flynn, hoy de nueve años, con su anterior esposa Miranda Kerr.

En celebración de la llegada de su hija crearon, como embajadores de UNICEF, una página de donación para mejorar la calidad de vida de los niños.

"Celebrando el corazón que sabemos que nuestra hija ya tiene, hemos creado una página para donar y celebrar la llegada de DDB (Daisy Dove Bloom). Al apoyarlos a ellos estás apoyando un inicio saludable y reimaginar un mundo más saludable para cada niño".


Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando."

La pareja comenzó su relación en 2016 y son una de las favoritas en el mundo del espectáculo.

Además el nacimiento coincide con el lanzamiento del nuevo disco de Perry Smile, que se estrena este 28 de agosto y es su quinto álbum de estudio.

#Repost @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Con información de El Universal



