hace 1 hora
[Futbol]

Ni ‘Ch14’ ni ‘HH’ vendrán a Copa Oro

Por Medio Tiempo

bajas sensibles

Ni ‘Ch14’ ni ‘HH’ vendrán a Copa Oro
Foto: Zócalo | Agencias
Ciudad de México.- A unos días de que Gerardo Martino entregué la lista de 23 jugadores con los que encarará la Copa Oro 2019, Héctor Herrera pidió no ser convocado al torneo para poder terminar de arreglar su fichaje al Atlético de Madrid. A esta baja se suma la de Javier Hernández, pues quiere estar con su mujer por su embarazo.


