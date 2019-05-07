hace 1 hora
[Futbol]
Ni ‘Ch14’ ni ‘HH’ vendrán a Copa Oro
bajas sensibles
Foto: Zócalo | Agencias
Ciudad de México.- A unos días de que Gerardo Martino entregué la lista de 23 jugadores con los que encarará la Copa Oro 2019, Héctor Herrera pidió no ser convocado al torneo para poder terminar de arreglar su fichaje al Atlético de Madrid. A esta baja se suma la de Javier Hernández, pues quiere estar con su mujer por su embarazo.
te puede interesar
[Estados]
hace cerca de 21 horas
[Liga Mx Femenil]
hace cerca de 6 horas
[Saltillo]
hace 19 horas
[Eagle Pass]
hace 15 horas
[Piedras Negras]
hace 2 horas
[Coahuila]
hace 12 horas
similares
[Futbol]
Equipos de la MLS van por Ochoa
[Futbol]
Ni ‘Ch14’ ni ‘HH’ vendrán a Copa Oro
[Futbol]
¡Agárrense!
Error 524 Ray ID: 4d32c7851a62c61f • 2019-05-07 11:16:31 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
Confesionario
A más de tres inquietó el nombre
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Francisco Treviño Granados
¿Cómo se llama el miedo a vivir sin teléfono celular?