Nick Cordero muere a los 41 años, tras complicaciones por Covid-19
La estrella de Broadway, de 41 años, falleció este domingo a meses de haberse contagiado de coronavirus.
Su esposa, Amanda Kloots, dio la triste noticia vía Instagram.
"Dios tiene a otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi amado esposo falleció esta mañana. Él estaba rodeado en amor por su familia, cantando y orando mientras él suavemente dejaba esta tierra", escribió, destacando todavía su incredulidad y el dolor por su pérdida.
Además, agradeció en la publicación al doctor que lo atendió, David Ng, destacando su positivismo durante este trance.
El actor fue hospitalizado en marzo de este año en Los Ángeles después de haber dado positivo a Covid-19. Se sometió a una operación para colocarle un marcapasos temporal, se le amputó una pierna y fue inducido a un coma. Estuvo en cuidados intensivos por más de 90 días y sufrió complicaciones adicionales como infección pulmonar y choque séptico.
Apenas ayer se informó que requería de un doble transplante de pulmón.
Descanse en paz.
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.
