×
hace 1 hora
[Espectáculos]

Nick Cordero muere a los 41 años, tras complicaciones por Covid-19

Por Grupo Zócalo

La estrella de Broadway, de 41 años, falleció este domingo a meses de haberse contagiado de coronavirus.

Imprimir
Nick Cordero muere a los 41 años, tras complicaciones por Covid-19
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Tras una dura y larga batalla contra el coronavirus y sus secuelas, este domingo falleció el actor de Broadway Nick Cordero, conocido por su participación en musicales como "Waitress", "Rock of Ages" y "Bullets over Broadway".

Su esposa, Amanda Kloots, dio la triste noticia vía Instagram.

"Dios tiene a otro ángel en el cielo ahora. Mi amado esposo falleció esta mañana. Él estaba rodeado en amor por su familia, cantando y orando mientras él suavemente dejaba esta tierra", escribió, destacando todavía su incredulidad y el dolor por su pérdida.

Además, agradeció en la publicación al doctor que lo atendió, David Ng, destacando su positivismo durante este trance.

El actor fue hospitalizado en marzo de este año en Los Ángeles después de haber dado positivo a Covid-19. Se sometió a una operación para colocarle un marcapasos temporal, se le amputó una pierna y fue inducido a un coma. Estuvo en cuidados intensivos por más de 90 días y sufrió complicaciones adicionales como infección pulmonar y choque séptico.

Apenas ayer se informó que requería de un doble transplante de pulmón.

Descanse en paz.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man.

Una publicación compartida por AK! (@amandakloots) el



Información por TeleDiario


conoce+
EU alcanza 129 mil 904 muertes por Covid-19 y 2 millones 879 mil 830 casos

EU alcanza 129 mil 904 muertes por Covid-19 y 2 millones 879 mil 830 casos

Científicos advierten que Covid-19 también se transmite por el aire

Científicos advierten que Covid-19 también se transmite por el aire

No hay certeza de que Covid-19 genere inmunidad: López-Gatell

No hay certeza de que Covid-19 genere inmunidad: López-Gatell

Llega región sureste a 40% de ocupación de camas Covid-19

Llega región sureste a 40% de ocupación de camas Covid-19

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Glam]
hace 19 horas
Festeja Miriam su graduación

Festeja Miriam su graduación

[Coahuila]
hace 19 horas
Vuelve la actividad en bares y zona roja

Vuelve la actividad en bares y zona roja

[Coahuila]
hace 19 horas
Acusa tío a sobrinos de robarle un becerro

Acusa tío a sobrinos de robarle un becerro

[Fútbol]
hace 19 horas
Sobresale Mayrán en El Fifí

Sobresale Mayrán en El Fifí

[Espectáculos]
hace 10 horas
Galilea Montijo confiesa que ella y Andrea Legarreta tuvieron el mismo novio

Galilea Montijo confiesa que ella y Andrea Legarreta tuvieron el mismo novio

[Internacional]
hace 11 horas
Caso Vanessa Guillén: así fue cómo llegaron hasta los sospechosos de su desaparición

Caso Vanessa Guillén: así fue cómo llegaron hasta los sospechosos de su desaparición

similares
[Espectáculos]
Paris Hilton también quiere la presidencia de EU
Paris Hilton también quiere la presidencia de EU
[Espectáculos]
Nick Cordero muere a los 41 años, tras complicaciones por Covid-19
Nick Cordero muere a los 41 años, tras complicaciones por Covid-19
[Espectáculos]
Yuya confiesa en su canal de Youtube que no utiliza calzón
Yuya confiesa en su canal de Youtube que no utiliza calzón
[Espectáculos]
FOTOS: Enciende Dua Lipa las redes con sensuales fotos en bikini
FOTOS: Enciende Dua Lipa las redes con sensuales fotos en bikini

El Marques

El Modelo Coahuila

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Celosos

Apolítico
Apolítico

Hospital móvil en Acuña

Gaby Vargas
Gaby Vargas

Cuando la vida se ríe

Luis Carlos Plata

El Congreso de Marcelo y los pitufos

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Verónica Marroquín
Verónica Marroquín

Luz propia

José Guadalupe Robledo Guerrero
José Guadalupe Robledo Guerrero

Los afectados en Coahuila con la defenestración de Yeidckol Polevnsky

Mendoza
Mendoza

Gripe Porcina

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

El golpe blando

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Joel Almaguer
Joel Almaguer

Camerata Fiorentina

Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván
Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván

El nuevo tratado entre México, Estados Unidos y Canadá…

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

Las consortes y su papel

{/exp:ce_cache:it}