hace 2 horas
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 12 de mayo
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana
Asesinan a mujer y la tiran en Villa De Fuente. Foto: Zócalo | Staff[
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Simularon sicarios caída de avioneta 3828 lecturas
Asesinan a mujer y la tiran en Villa De Fuente 3276 lecturas
Quieren castigo para Rubí 2809 lecturas
Tiroteos en Ramos dejan 3 heridos 1436 lecturas
Hacen de Mesillas un ‘penal de paso’ 1411 lecturas
te puede interesar
[Deportes]
hace 13 horas
[Acuña]
hace 13 horas
[Internacional]
hace 6 horas
[Piedras Negras]
hace 13 horas
[Torreón]
hace 13 horas
[Seguridad]
hace 13 horas
similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 11 de mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 10 de mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 9 de mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 8 de mayo
Error 524 Ray ID: 4d5faf9f6a02c633 • 2019-05-12 22:04:31 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Luis Carlos Plata
El negocio de la familia Riquelme Gorgón