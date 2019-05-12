×
Notas más leídas de hoy 12 de mayo

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana

Notas más leídas de hoy 12 de mayo
Asesinan a mujer y la tiran en Villa De Fuente. Foto: Zócalo | Staff[
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Simularon sicarios caída de avioneta 3828 lecturas

Asesinan a mujer y la tiran en Villa De Fuente 3276 lecturas

Quieren castigo para Rubí 2809 lecturas

Tiroteos en Ramos dejan 3 heridos 1436 lecturas

Hacen de Mesillas un ‘penal de paso’ 1411 lecturas


