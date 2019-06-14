hace cerca de 39 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 14 de junio
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Tragedia enluta a Castaños. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Sujetos armados se llevan a joven de su casa 14092 lecturas
No me arrepiento de nada: multihomicida de la Latino 13803 lecturas
‘Sal, que te voy a matar’ 8828 lecturas
Expulsa UVM a bravucón; lo denuncian ante el MP 7176 lecturas
Tragedia enluta a Castaños 5378 lecturas
Los mata cansancio laboral 4667 lecturas
Accidente en Los Chorros deja una persona sin vida 1416 lecturas
En riesgo 200 toneladas de cárnicos en Piedras Negras 1321 lecturas
Detectan una toma clandestina de agua 1300 lecturas
Fallece de cáncer antes de recibir diploma 1228 lecturas
