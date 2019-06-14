×
Notas más leídas de hoy 14 de junio

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Notas más leídas de hoy 14 de junio
Tragedia enluta a Castaños. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Sujetos armados se llevan a joven de su casa 14092 lecturas

No me arrepiento de nada: multihomicida de la Latino 13803 lecturas

‘Sal, que te voy a matar’ 8828 lecturas

Expulsa UVM a bravucón; lo denuncian ante el MP 7176 lecturas

Tragedia enluta a Castaños 5378 lecturas

Los mata cansancio laboral 4667 lecturas

Accidente en Los Chorros deja una persona sin vida 1416 lecturas

En riesgo 200 toneladas de cárnicos en Piedras Negras 1321 lecturas

Detectan una toma clandestina de agua 1300 lecturas

Fallece de cáncer antes de recibir diploma 1228 lecturas






