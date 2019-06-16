×
hace 1 hora
[Notas más leídas]

Notas más leídas de hoy 16 de junio

Por Alfredo Martínez

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Imprimir
Notas más leídas de hoy 16 de junio
Cae neoleonés en Texas; pactó trasladar coca Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Implora padre: ‘salven a mis hijos’ 5021 lecturas

Golpean y agreden sexualmente a dos mujeres 4178 lecturas

Amanecer violento; matan a 3 sicarios 2559 lecturas

Aseguran que Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son novios 1044 lecturas

Nuevas marcas ‘roban’ los clientes de Pemex 827 lecturas

Asalto armado le sale ‘barato’ 806 lecturas

Cae neoleonés en Texas; pactó trasladar coca 721 lecturas

Escapa de secuestro, oficial la auxilia y los acribillan 558 lecturas

Se disputan cárteles el control del agua 349 lecturas








conoce+
Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Estados]
hace 7 horas
Rescatan dos secuestrados en CDMX

Rescatan dos secuestrados en CDMX

[Seguridad]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Cae narcomenudista con metanfetaminas

Cae narcomenudista con metanfetaminas

[Nacional]
hace 20 horas
AMLO pide a Carlos Slim no cerrar minera en Chihuahua

AMLO pide a Carlos Slim no cerrar minera en Chihuahua

[Arte]
hace cerca de 13 horas
¡Hasta siempre, Zeffirelli!

¡Hasta siempre, Zeffirelli!

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 8 horas
El pueblo japonés que separa la basura en 45 categorías

El pueblo japonés que separa la basura en 45 categorías

[Ramos Arizpe]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Padre lucha día con día motivado por su familia

Padre lucha día con día motivado por su familia

similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 15 de junio
Notas más leídas de hoy 15 de junio
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 14 de junio
Notas más leídas de hoy 14 de junio
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 13 de junio
Notas más leídas de hoy 13 de junio
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 12 de junio
Notas más leídas de hoy 12 de junio
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4e7fb5fa9ef9c637 • 2019-06-16 21:00:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4e7fb5fa9ef9c637 Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Apolítico

El PRI y sus aspirantes en Piedras Negras

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Cónclave deja varios mensajes

Confesionario
Confesionario

El PRI dio muestra

Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván
Silvia Guadalupe Garza Galván

Reforestemos Monclova

Xavier Díez de Urdanivia

Diplomacia improvisada

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Javier Villarreal Lozano
Javier Villarreal Lozano

Vivir en el pasado

Luis Carlos Plata
Luis Carlos Plata

100 días de simulación, como todos los demás

Redacción
Redacción

Los foros de la Reforma Electoral

Marcelo Torres Cofiño

AMLO y los empresarios laguneros

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Aida Sifuentes
Aida Sifuentes

¿El ajedrez, inmutable?

Fraga
Fraga

¡¿Feliz día del padre?!

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Acusa Ivonne Ortega que Peña Nieto quiere meter a “Alito” en el PRI Nacional