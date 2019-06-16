hace 1 hora
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 16 de junio
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Cae neoleonés en Texas; pactó trasladar coca Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Implora padre: ‘salven a mis hijos’ 5021 lecturas
Golpean y agreden sexualmente a dos mujeres 4178 lecturas
Amanecer violento; matan a 3 sicarios 2559 lecturas
Aseguran que Belinda y Lupillo Rivera son novios 1044 lecturas
Nuevas marcas ‘roban’ los clientes de Pemex 827 lecturas
Asalto armado le sale ‘barato’ 806 lecturas
Cae neoleonés en Texas; pactó trasladar coca 721 lecturas
Escapa de secuestro, oficial la auxilia y los acribillan 558 lecturas
Se disputan cárteles el control del agua 349 lecturas
