Notas más leídas de hoy 18 de junio
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Hallan muerta a directora local de TV Azteca en Zacatecas. Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
‘Desnudan’ a colegios católicos 8003 lecturas
Abandonan a abuelito en la calle, traía bolsa con sus cosas 5066 lecturas
Aplasta montacargas a obrero de AHMSA 3254 lecturas
Aparece grupo de autodefensa en Arteaga: lanza amenazas 3053 lecturas
Trasciende plagio y asesinato de empresario en NL 2298 lecturas
Aparatoso choque en carretera 1644 lecturas
Hallan muerta a directora local de TV Azteca en Zacatecas 1462 lecturas
Ordenan quitar anuncio a taquería por ‘ofender a autoridades’ 1212 lecturas
Huyen de hogar violento; viven abajo de huizache 1055 lecturas
