Notas más leídas de hoy 18 de junio

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

‘Desnudan’ a colegios católicos 8003 lecturas

Abandonan a abuelito en la calle, traía bolsa con sus cosas 5066 lecturas

Aplasta montacargas a obrero de AHMSA 3254 lecturas

Aparece grupo de autodefensa en Arteaga: lanza amenazas 3053 lecturas

Trasciende plagio y asesinato de empresario en NL 2298 lecturas

Aparatoso choque en carretera 1644 lecturas

Hallan muerta a directora local de TV Azteca en Zacatecas 1462 lecturas

Ordenan quitar anuncio a taquería por ‘ofender a autoridades’ 1212 lecturas

Huyen de hogar violento; viven abajo de huizache 1055 lecturas







