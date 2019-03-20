×
hace 53 minutos
[Notas más leídas]

Notas más leídas de hoy 20 de marzo

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Imprimir
Notas más leídas de hoy 20 de marzo
Endosan aumento de transporte a López Obrador. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Menor que ‘rescató’ a bebé resultó ser la madre 14288 lecturas

Endosan aumento de transporte a López Obrador 2264 lecturas

Abandonan a recién nacida en el patio de vivienda 1279 lecturas

Intensifican Buitres ataques en redes 1271 lecturas

Nuevo caso de abuso contra niña en escuela 1027 lecturas

Provoca neblina choque de trenes 935 lecturas








conoce+
Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Coahuila]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Sin esclarecer caso de pareja acribillada

Sin esclarecer caso de pareja acribillada

[Nacional]
hace cerca de 16 horas
SPEI interrumpió servicio por problemas técnicos: Banxico

SPEI interrumpió servicio por problemas técnicos: Banxico

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Retomarán proyecto de presa rompepicos

Retomarán proyecto de presa rompepicos

[Seguridad]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Deja incendio a familia en la calle

Deja incendio a familia en la calle

[Saltillo]
hace cerca de 12 horas
Unión de Letras con otras disciplinas

Unión de Letras con otras disciplinas

[Coahuila]
hace cerca de 22 horas
Abandonan a recién nacida en Saltillo

Abandonan a recién nacida en Saltillo

similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 18 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 18 de marzo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 17 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 17 de marzo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 16 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 16 de marzo
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4baae9276f26c659 • 2019-03-20 21:52:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4baae9276f26c659 Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

El Marques

Choques en la 4T

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Gris y lo que le sigue

Apolítico
Apolítico

Un respiro de contratos de carbón

Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre
Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre

De su propio chocolate

Carlos Loret de Mola

Lo que no se dijo

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce
Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Acoso

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Podría el Presidente López Obrador presidir ceremonia del Plan de Guadalupe

Carlos Ramírez
Carlos Ramírez

Más allá de AMLO-Berlín 245: Intelectuales críticos del poder

Vicente Bello

PRI y PAN insisten que se profundice la privatización energética

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

Monumento de Benito Juárez

Medrano
Medrano

Ninguna documentación

Héctor Horacio Dávila
Héctor Horacio Dávila

Impuesto generalizado