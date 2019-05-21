hace 1 hora
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 21 de mayo
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Vapulea el hampa a Coahuila. Foto: Zócalo | Staff
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Son ya 15 muertos por las balaceras 6040 lecturas
Vuelcan mamá y bebita 2577 lecturas
Vapulea el hampa a Coahuila 2492 lecturas
Asesinaron delincuentes a 9 integrantes de dos familias 2698 lecturas
Hija de Peña Nieto sufrió aparatoso accidente 1749 lecturas
‘Blindan’ la ciudad tras tiroteos 1136 lecturas
te puede interesar
[Del Río]
hace 12 horas
[Coahuila]
hace 12 horas
[Saltillo]
hace 12 horas
[Seguridad]
hace 12 horas
[Local]
hace 12 horas
[Internacional]
hace cerca de 2 horas
similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 20 mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 19 de mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 18 de mayo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 17 de mayo
Error 524 Ray ID: 4da9a91f6963c64f • 2019-05-21 21:32:31 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
El Marques
COLUMNISTAS DE HOY
Luis Carlos Plata
Desastres naturales en Coahuila, ocasión para facturar con fantasmas