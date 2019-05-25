hace 55 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 25 de mayo
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Exhiben a funcionario en orgía con migrantes 22619 lecturas
Pagó 27 años a Infonavit; ahora debe ¡un millón! 5575 lecturas
'Se esfuman' 67 personas de Monclova 3198 lecturas
Suicidios enlutan 2 hogares 2904 lecturas
Capturan a los asesinos de Progreso 2393 lecturas
Acribillan sicarios a familia en Guanajuato 1747 lecturas
Candidato llora por recibir 5 votos y son 9 en su familia 1582 lecturas
Pruebas hunden a Notario Público 1358 lecturas
Asaltan a paisanos en el bulevar Pape 991 lecturas
