hace 55 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 25 de mayo

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Notas más leídas de hoy 25 de mayo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Exhiben a funcionario en orgía con migrantes 22619 lecturas

Pagó 27 años a Infonavit; ahora debe ¡un millón! 5575 lecturas

'Se esfuman' 67 personas de Monclova 3198 lecturas

Suicidios enlutan 2 hogares 2904 lecturas

Capturan a los asesinos de Progreso 2393 lecturas

Acribillan sicarios a familia en Guanajuato 1747 lecturas

Candidato llora por recibir 5 votos y son 9 en su familia 1582 lecturas

Pruebas hunden a Notario Público 1358 lecturas

Asaltan a paisanos en el bulevar Pape 991 lecturas







