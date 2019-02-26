×
hace 3 horas
Notas más leídas de hoy 26 de febrero

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Abusa de alumnos en ‘noche de pelis’. Foto: Especial
Abusa de alumnos en 'noche de pelis' 7186 lecturas

Halla colgada a hija 2193 lecturas

Hallan vivo a Walter; tras 6 días perdido 1931 lecturas

Mueren padre e hijo en volcadura 1924 lecturas

Renuncian guardias de seguridad privada por acoso sexual 1877 lecturas

Recuperan cuerpo de doctor de Torreón en Chihuahua 1269 lecturas

Presenta Riquelme la tarjeta ‘La Mera Mera’ 1044 lecturas

Ya no más bolsas de plástico en las tiendas de conveniencia 952 lecturas

Siete meses, lo que entiende el IMSS por cita urgente 704 lecturas

Podrían cerrar algunos Cecytec; no hay dinero 697 lecturas





