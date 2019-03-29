Notas más leídas de hoy 29 de marzo

hace cerca de 27 minutos
Amputa máquina brazo a trabajador 7203 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/amputa-maquina-brazo-a-trabajador
Saltillo, el último destino de Marcela 4927 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/saltillo-el-ultimo-destino-de-marcela
Se calienta elección en el Tec 4919 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/se-calienta-eleccion-en-el-tec
Cae banda que secuestró a Blanca Zamudio 4279 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/caen-secuestradores-de-sobrina-de-empresario
La mata a cuchilladas 3658 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/la-mata-a-cuchilladas
Da a luz a gemelos un mes después de su primer hijo 2706 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/da-a-luz-a-gemelos-un-mes-despues-de-su-primer-hijo
