×
hace cerca de 27 minutos
[Notas más leídas]

Notas más leídas de hoy 29 de marzo

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Imprimir
Notas más leídas de hoy 29 de marzo
Da a luz a gemelos un mes después de su primer hijo. Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Amputa máquina brazo a trabajador 7203 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/amputa-maquina-brazo-a-trabajador

Saltillo, el último destino de Marcela 4927 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/saltillo-el-ultimo-destino-de-marcela

Se calienta elección en el Tec 4919 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/se-calienta-eleccion-en-el-tec

Cae banda que secuestró a Blanca Zamudio 4279 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/caen-secuestradores-de-sobrina-de-empresario

La mata a cuchilladas 3658 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/la-mata-a-cuchilladas

Da a luz a gemelos un mes después de su primer hijo 2706 lecturas
http://www.zocalo.com.mx/new_site/articulo/da-a-luz-a-gemelos-un-mes-despues-de-su-primer-hijo


conoce+
Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Estados]
hace 21 horas
Indagan amenazas y extorsiones contra autoridades del Edomex

Indagan amenazas y extorsiones contra autoridades del Edomex

[Espectáculos]
hace 17 horas
Lady Gaga cumple 33 años ¡y celebra en Los Cabos!

Lady Gaga cumple 33 años ¡y celebra en Los Cabos!

[Seguridad]
hace 1 hora
Publican ubicación de mata perros en Facebook

Publican ubicación de mata perros en Facebook

[Coahuila]
hace 11 horas
Tenso plantón en primaria

Tenso plantón en primaria

[Nacional]
hace 21 horas
Así se vio desde el espacio la explosión del Popocatépetl

Así se vio desde el espacio la explosión del Popocatépetl

[Espectáculos]
hace 18 horas
Lanzan tráiler de nueva cinta de Guillermo del Toro

Lanzan tráiler de nueva cinta de Guillermo del Toro

similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 28 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 28 de marzo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 27 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 27 de marzo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 26 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 26 de marzo
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 25 de marzo
Notas más leídas de hoy 25 de marzo
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4bf4eb745e60421f • 2019-03-29 21:26:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4bf4eb745e60421f Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

Confesionario

Muy al pendiente

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

Sigue la telenovela

Apolítico
Apolítico

Huelga de hambre en puente 1

Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre
Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre

Presiona el Legislativo

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

A fondo

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

¿Quién manda aquí? Beatriz o López Obrador

Rafael Loret de Mola
Rafael Loret de Mola

Saber rectificar

Carlos Ramírez
Carlos Ramírez

Trump aplasta a demócratas y a Hillary 2020 con reporte Mueller

Vicente Bello

La desconfianza de la imbatible CNTE

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Abel Pérez Rojas
Abel Pérez Rojas

Indigestemos a la maquinaria neoliberalista capitalista

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

La Diócesis de Saltillo -Primera división-

Medrano
Medrano

En un tono bajito