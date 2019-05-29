hace cerca de 17 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 29 de mayo
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Huachicoleo provoca incendio. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Matan a 2 hombres durante balacera en la Loma Linda 7520 lecturas
Detiene Interpol a dueño de AHMSA 6207 lecturas
Muere tras caída 4406 lecturas
Rechaza Alonso Ancira extradición a México 3352 lecturas
Ex policía de Fuerza Coahuila atacó Fiscalía 3280 lecturas
Huachicoleo provoca incendio 3142 lecturas
