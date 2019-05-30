hace 34 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 30 de mayo
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Solapan a maestros borrachos del ITS. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Capturan a la presunta asesina de joven 6049 lecturas
Bebé sufre pelotazo en juego de grandes ligas 4875 lecturas
¡Le ‘truenan’ la cabeza! 4091 lecturas
Manda a ‘sicarios’ a cobrar deuda 3456 lecturas
Abate Fuerza Coahuila a dos en la Ribereña 2620 lecturas
Solapan a maestros borrachos del ITS 2434 lecturas
