hace 34 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 30 de mayo

Por Redacción

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Notas más leídas de hoy 30 de mayo
Solapan a maestros borrachos del ITS. Foto: Zócalo | Archivo
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA

Capturan a la presunta asesina de joven 6049 lecturas

Bebé sufre pelotazo en juego de grandes ligas 4875 lecturas

¡Le ‘truenan’ la cabeza! 4091 lecturas

Manda a ‘sicarios’ a cobrar deuda 3456 lecturas

Abate Fuerza Coahuila a dos en la Ribereña 2620 lecturas

Solapan a maestros borrachos del ITS 2434 lecturas





