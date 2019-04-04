hace cerca de 35 minutos
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 4 de abril
Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
Reducen el horario de venta de alcohol. Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
HAGA CLICK EN CADA TÍTULO PARA LEER LA NOTA
Muere hombre que fue golpeado por Pablo Lyle 2647 lecturas
Reducen el horario de venta de alcohol 2534 lecturas
Hacen guardias del IMSS un ‘jugoso’ negocio 2136 lecturas
Catean residencia de secuestradores 2028 lecturas
Zona Centro, tierra de nadie 1837 lecturas
Cancelan paso vehicular inferior 1700 lecturas
te puede interesar
[Internacional]
hace 6 horas
[Espectáculos]
hace cerca de 3 horas
[Negocios]
hace 20 horas
[Coahuila]
hace 11 horas
[Nacional]
hace 5 horas
[Estados]
hace 1 hora
similares
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 3 abril
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 2 de abril
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 1 de abril
[Notas más leídas]
Notas más leídas de hoy 31 de marzo
Error 524 Ray ID: 4c26676e790bc651 • 2019-04-04 21:34:32 UTC
A timeout occurred
You
BrowserWorking
Minneapolis
CloudflareWorking
www.zocalo.com.mx
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.