hace cerca de 35 minutos
Notas más leídas de hoy 4 de abril

Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Reducen el horario de venta de alcohol. Foto: Especial
Saltillo, Coah.- Estas son las notas que causaron mayor interés a nuestros lectores durante el transcurso de la mañana.

Muere hombre que fue golpeado por Pablo Lyle 2647 lecturas

Reducen el horario de venta de alcohol 2534 lecturas

Hacen guardias del IMSS un ‘jugoso’ negocio 2136 lecturas

Catean residencia de secuestradores 2028 lecturas

Zona Centro, tierra de nadie 1837 lecturas

Cancelan paso vehicular inferior 1700 lecturas









