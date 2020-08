Nueva Zelanda llega a 100 días sin nuevos casos de Covid-19

New Zealand’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,219.​⁣ ​⁣ Yesterday our laboratories processed 4,249 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 494,481. There were 542 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.​⁣

New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days of #coronavirus elimination.



The country achieved the rare feat of eliminating #COVID19 and has so far managed to catch and isolate any infected people coming into the country pic.twitter.com/UDCdpDFsgM