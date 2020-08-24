×
hace 1 hora
[Viral]

Nuevo y arriesgado reto viral inspirado en baile de Cardi B deja varios heridos

Por Grupo Zócalo

Fue el coreógrafo Brian Esperson quien lanzó el desafío viral

Nuevo y arriesgado reto viral inspirado en baile de Cardi B deja varios heridos
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- El coreógrafo Brian Esperson lanzó un desafío viral que consiste en repetir un baile inspirado en el sensual video musical de las raperas Cardi B y Meghan Thee Stallion, 'WAP'. No obstante, algunos de los usuarios de TikTok terminaron en el hospital al intentar imitar los difíciles pasos.

@besperon

DAY 2 of doing my new dance to ##WAP! Wait for the end!!! @iamcardib @theestallion

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B


Así, a la usuaria @lib_bbbbbbb se le dislocó la rodilla mientras intentaba hacer un split.

Fue la propia Cardi B quien compartió el vídeo de la joven y advirtió que dicho reto viral puede ser peligroso.

@lib_bbbbbbb

##fail ##gonewrong ##dancegonewrong ##tiktokgonewrong ##tiktokfail ##tiktokdancefail ##dancefail ##tiktokinjury

Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod


Otra joven, @theskubes, publicó un espeluznante vídeo en el que se observa cómo su madre interpreta el baile, pero de repente tropieza y se fractura la mano.

@theskubes

MY MOM BROKE HER ARM DOING THE WAP CHALLENGE ON THE 21st BDAY IVE BEEN IN THE ER ALL NIGHT @iamcardib ##wapchallenge ##WAP

original sound - theskubes


"Muero", comentó irónicamente el usuario @HoldenBourgeois.


​El propio coreógrafo compartió un vídeo en el que reaccionó a algunos de los fallos de sus seguidores. Además, publicó una versión más lenta de la coreografía.

@besperon

##duet with @xberris OMG @charlidamelio finally did my WAP dance!!!! Well, sort of...##WAP @iamcardib

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B


@besperon

Reply to @sorschagael Here’s the tutorial for my ##WAP dance! I wonder if @charlidamelio & @addisonre will do this Tag them and any other dancers!

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B


Con información de Sputnik



