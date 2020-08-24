Nuevo y arriesgado reto viral inspirado en baile de Cardi B deja varios heridos
Fue el coreógrafo Brian Esperson quien lanzó el desafío viral
@besperon
DAY 2 of doing my new dance to ##WAP! Wait for the end!!! @iamcardib @theestallionWAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
Así, a la usuaria @lib_bbbbbbb se le dislocó la rodilla mientras intentaba hacer un split.
Fue la propia Cardi B quien compartió el vídeo de la joven y advirtió que dicho reto viral puede ser peligroso.
@lib_bbbbbbb
##fail ##gonewrong ##dancegonewrong ##tiktokgonewrong ##tiktokfail ##tiktokdancefail ##dancefail ##tiktokinjuryMonkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
Otra joven, @theskubes, publicó un espeluznante vídeo en el que se observa cómo su madre interpreta el baile, pero de repente tropieza y se fractura la mano.
@theskubes
MY MOM BROKE HER ARM DOING THE WAP CHALLENGE ON THE 21st BDAY IVE BEEN IN THE ER ALL NIGHT @iamcardib ##wapchallenge ##WAPoriginal sound - theskubes
"Muero", comentó irónicamente el usuario @HoldenBourgeois.
I’m done #Covid_19 #WAP #wapdance #wap #cardi #CardiB #MeganTheeStallion #fail #viral #BardiGang #bardi @theestallion @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/Z2rEqnkdlk— Holden Bourgeois (@HoldenBourgeois) August 19, 2020
El propio coreógrafo compartió un vídeo en el que reaccionó a algunos de los fallos de sus seguidores. Además, publicó una versión más lenta de la coreografía.
@besperon
##duet with @xberris OMG @charlidamelio finally did my WAP dance!!!! Well, sort of...##WAP @iamcardibWAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
@besperon
Reply to @sorschagael Here’s the tutorial for my ##WAP dance! I wonder if @charlidamelio & @addisonre will do this Tag them and any other dancers!WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
Con información de Sputnik
