hace cerca de 53 minutos
[Espectáculos]

‘Nunca dejé de amarte’: Tahj Mowry dedica emotiva carta a Naya Rivera tras su desaparición

Por Grupo Zócalo

En una carta dada a conocer en su cuenta de Instagram, Tahj Mowry aseveró que nunca dejó de amar a Naya Rivera

‘Nunca dejé de amarte’: Tahj Mowry dedica emotiva carta a Naya Rivera tras su desaparición
Ciudad de México.- El actor y cantante Tahj Mowry, primer novio de Naya Rivera, le dedicó una emotiva carta a la actriz tras su desaparición el miércoles pasado tras caer al agua en un lago al norte de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

En dicha carta, dada a conocer en su cuenta de Instagram, Tahj Mowry aseveró que nunca dejó de amar a Rivera.

"Mi dulce Naya, decir que estoy devastado sería quedarse corto. Esto es una pesadilla. Cada día se hace más difícil. Sin embargo, me aferro a la esperanza de que te encuentren. Crecimos juntos. Nos convertimos en adultos juntos. Experimentamos muchos primeros momentos juntos”, dijo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣ ⁣ We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been. ⁣ ⁣ I pray deeply for the Rivera family and that God blankets them with strength, peace, and love right now. Mychal and Nickayla - you will always be like younger siblings to me and I love you dearly. I watched you two grow up into beautiful adults. George and Yolanda - whatever you need I am here for you. We are forever family and I love you. ⁣ ⁣ I ask everyone reading this to please lift up, along with the entire Rivera family, Ryan and Josey in prayer and to respect what they are going through during this time. I pray that God showers the entire family with strength and peace that only He can give. ⁣ ⁣ I still have faith. I still have hope. Let’s please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣ ⁣ Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will. ⁣ ⁣

Una publicación compartida por Tahj Mowry (@tahj_mowry) el



"Tú fuiste mi primera experiencia con todo; amor, intimidad, corazón roto. Nos rompimos los corazones y luego los arreglamos juntos… más de una vez. Nunca dejaré de pensar en ti. Ninguna mujer ha alcanzado nunca lo que me diste o cómo me hiciste sentir. Nunca me ha gustado admitirlo pero nunca dejé de amarte”, señaló Tahj.

La Policía de Ventura busca a la actriz, una de las caras más reconocidas de la serie de televisión “Glee”, desde la tarde del miércoles después de encontrar a su hijo en el lago durmiendo solo en una embarcación que Rivera alquiló.

La actriz rentó dicho bote de recreo con su hijo de 4 años pero a las tres horas un segundo barco encontró al menor solo y dormido con un chaleco salvavidas.

La búsqueda de Naya Rivera por parte de autoridades continuó durante el transcurso de este sábado.

Con información de López-Dóriga Digital


{/exp:ce_cache:it}