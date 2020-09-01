‘Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo’: El emotivo mensaje de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman
Recordó cómo Boseman le ayudo incluso antes de compartir escenas
Y entre palabras de tristeza, recuerdos y alabanzas a su compañero fallecido, párrafo tras párrafo Jordan repite una frase, un lamento: "Ojalá hubiéramos tenido más tiempo".
"He estado intentando encontrar las palabras, pero nada puede expresar realmente cómo me siento", comienza Jordan su sentido mensaje publicado en Instagram en el que asegura que estos días, tras la muerte de Boseman a los 43 años después de varios años de lucha secreta contra el cáncer, ha recordado momentos que compartieron.
El protagonista de Creed también recordó cómo Boseman le ayudo incluso antes de compartir escenas en Black Panther.
"Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y los héroes que nos has enseñado que somos, vivirá para siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo la gran leyenda y héroe que eres TÚ. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas. Te preocupabas por tu familia, tus amigos, tu oficio, tu espíritu. Te preocupabas por los niños, la comunidad, nuestra cultura y la humanidad. Y te preocupaste por mi. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o decirte estos elogios mientras estabas aquí", escribió Michael B. Jordan.
La carta finaliza con una despedida en la que señala que extrañará la honestidad, generosidad y humor de su compañero.
"Dedico el resto de mis días a vivir como tú. Con excelencia, coraje y sin remordimientos. Descansa en poder, hermano", concluyó el actor antes de recordar a su amigo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.