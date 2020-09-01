×
hace cerca de 52 minutos
[Espectáculos]

‘Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo’: El emotivo mensaje de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman

Por Agencia Reforma

Recordó cómo Boseman le ayudo incluso antes de compartir escenas

Imprimir
‘Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo’: El emotivo mensaje de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Tras varios días de duelo y reflexión, Michael B. Jordan, el actor que encarnó al villano Erik Killmonger en Black Panther, ha publicado un extenso y muy emotivo mensaje como tributo a Chadwick Boseman, el protagonista de la película de Marvel.

Y entre palabras de tristeza, recuerdos y alabanzas a su compañero fallecido, párrafo tras párrafo Jordan repite una frase, un lamento: "Ojalá hubiéramos tenido más tiempo".

"He estado intentando encontrar las palabras, pero nada puede expresar realmente cómo me siento", comienza Jordan su sentido mensaje publicado en Instagram en el que asegura que estos días, tras la muerte de Boseman a los 43 años después de varios años de lucha secreta contra el cáncer, ha recordado momentos que compartieron.


El protagonista de Creed también recordó cómo Boseman le ayudo incluso antes de compartir escenas en Black Panther.

"Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y los héroes que nos has enseñado que somos, vivirá para siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo la gran leyenda y héroe que eres TÚ. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas. Te preocupabas por tu familia, tus amigos, tu oficio, tu espíritu. Te preocupabas por los niños, la comunidad, nuestra cultura y la humanidad. Y te preocupaste por mi. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o decirte estos elogios mientras estabas aquí", escribió Michael B. Jordan.

La carta finaliza con una despedida en la que señala que extrañará la honestidad, generosidad y humor de su compañero.

"Dedico el resto de mis días a vivir como tú. Con excelencia, coraje y sin remordimientos. Descansa en poder, hermano", concluyó el actor antes de recordar a su amigo.


Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is!  Rest In Power Brother.

Una publicación compartida por Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) el



conoce+
Marvel rinde tributo a Chadwick Boseman con video

Marvel rinde tributo a Chadwick Boseman con video

Elizabeth Olsen dedica unas palabras sobre la muerte de Chadwick Boseman

Elizabeth Olsen dedica unas palabras sobre la muerte de Chadwick Boseman

El último tuit de Chadwick Boseman es la publicación con más likes de todos los tiempos en Twitter

El último tuit de Chadwick Boseman es la publicación con más likes de todos los tiempos en Twitter

Filtran fotos de Chadwick Boseman que muestran su deteriorado estado antes de morir

Filtran fotos de Chadwick Boseman que muestran su deteriorado estado antes de morir

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Seguridad]
hace 20 horas
VIDEO: Así ejecutaron a joven mientras le cortaban el cabello

VIDEO: Así ejecutaron a joven mientras le cortaban el cabello

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 5 minutos
Familias afroamericanas compran tierra para fundar una Wakanda en Georgia

Familias afroamericanas compran tierra para fundar una Wakanda en Georgia

[Coahuila]
hace 10 horas
Supera al Covid-19 David Mussi

Supera al Covid-19 David Mussi

[Seguridad]
hace 10 horas
Sale de curva y choca con auto

Sale de curva y choca con auto

[Internacional]
hace 2 horas
Protestan en Los Ángeles tras nuevo asesinato de afroestadounidense

Protestan en Los Ángeles tras nuevo asesinato de afroestadounidense

[Internacional]
hace cerca de 23 horas
Universidad en Alemania ofrece becas por ‘no hacer nada’

Universidad en Alemania ofrece becas por ‘no hacer nada’

similares
[Espectáculos]
‘Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo’: El emotivo mensaje de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman
‘Ojalá tuviéramos más tiempo’: El emotivo mensaje de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman
[Espectáculos]
J Balvin estrenará su documental The Boy from Medellín en Amazon
J Balvin estrenará su documental The Boy from Medellín en Amazon
[Espectáculos]
Lo que se integra al catalogo de Amazon Prime para septiembre
Lo que se integra al catalogo de Amazon Prime para septiembre
[Espectáculos]
Emilia Clarke denuncia machismo en el vestuario de Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke denuncia machismo en el vestuario de Game of Thrones

El Marques

Quieren tres añitos más

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Mandonas

Apolítico
Apolítico

Disciplina en Seguridad Pública

Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce
Alejandro Irigoyen Ponce

Economía de guerra

Raymundo Riva Palacio

Los 15 videos de Pío

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Carlos Loret de Mola
Carlos Loret de Mola

AMLO frente al espejo en el que no quiere verse

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

No es lo mismo el “vestido del amor” en la nuera, que en la suegra

Grupo Zócalo
Grupo Zócalo

Enésimo informe

Enrique Martínez y Morales

La falacia de los deseos

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Otto Schober
Otto Schober

La reivindicación de la ‘Güera’ Rodríguez

Medrano
Medrano

Mejor ahí nos vemos

Lorena Carrillo
Lorena Carrillo

Podrán levantarse más tarde para arreglarse

{/exp:ce_cache:it}