OkjökulI, el primer glaciar muerto por cambio climático

WATCH: Iceland says goodbye to its first glacier lost to climate change pic.twitter.com/97cAfXfnzN

Today, @CymeneHowe and @DominicBoyer led a hike on #Okmountain in Borgarfjörður, Iceland to install a memorial to #Okjokull, the country's first named glacier lost to climate change. #Okglacier pic.twitter.com/Haek1GM8SA