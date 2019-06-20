¡Oribe Peralta ya está en Guadalajara!
La llegada de Oribe Peralta a Guadalajara: Salió a escondidas
¡Oribe Peralta ya está en Guadalajara!— ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) 18 de junio de 2019
El 'Cepillo' salió del aeropuerto sin dar declaraciones y por una puerta alterna pic.twitter.com/TCPEhPDoQ3
Después del gran boom mediático que originó su fichaje con el Guadalajara, el Cepillo aterrizó en Guadalajara en donde se enfundará, por segunda vez en su carrera, la camiseta del Guadalajara, pues recordemos que Peralta tuvo un breve paso por el Rebaño en el 2005, cuando fue refuerzo para la Copa Libertadores.
Se acabaron los invictos
