hace 2 días
[Futbol]

¡Oribe Peralta ya está en Guadalajara!

Por Agencias

La llegada de Oribe Peralta a Guadalajara: Salió a escondidas

¡Oribe Peralta ya está en Guadalajara!
Guadalajara.- Oribe Peralta llegó temprano durante la mañana de este martes a la Perla Tapatía, donde más tarde será presentado de manera oficial por parte de la directiva de Chivas. Peralta arribó alrededor de las 10:00 a.m. al Aeropuerto Internacional de Guadalajara, donde ya lo esperaban un gran número de reporteros para intentar obtener sus primeras reacciones como jugador de Chivas.




Después del gran boom mediático que originó su fichaje con el Guadalajara, el Cepillo aterrizó en Guadalajara en donde se enfundará, por segunda vez en su carrera, la camiseta del Guadalajara, pues recordemos que Peralta tuvo un breve paso por el Rebaño en el 2005, cuando fue refuerzo para la Copa Libertadores.


El 'Cepillo' salió del aeropuerto sin dar declaraciones y por una puerta alterna




