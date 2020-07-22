Orlando Bloom y Katy Perry, destrozados tras hallar a su perro muerto
El actor se tatuó el nombre de su mascota en su honor
Con una serie de publicaciones en Instagram, el actor desistió en su intento por encontrar al pequeño animal.
"No recuerdo un momento en mi vida en el que me haya abierto tanto. La crudeza que he sentido estos últimos días y las noches de insomnio ante la idea de que mi pequeño hombre esté perdido y asustado, y que yo no pueda hacer nada para protegerlo, es una pesadilla. Siento impotencia… Tal vez como muchos otros que están perdiendo a sus seres queridos o no pueden ver a estos debido a los tiempos que corren", señala.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.
"Aprecia los momentos que compartimos con los que amamos. Confía y no tengas miedo al amor o el miedo a perder el amor. El amor es eterno. El vínculo entre Mighty y yo muestra una forma de devoción que no he entendido realmente hasta ahora. Soy un padre y una pareja devota. Aún así, hay una razón por la que los llaman "el mejor amigo del hombre". Le extraño", asume el actor.
Este miércoles Bloom comunicó tristemente el cese de la búsqueda tras encontrar el collar de ‘Mighty’ abandonado en el suelo. Con este hallazgo, la pareja de Katy Perry dio por muerta a su mascota y agradeció a sus seguidores por toda la ayuda.
“Después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar… He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible. No dejé piedra sin remover, me arrastré a través de todos los agujeros, debajo de las carreteras, busqué en cada patio y cada lecho del arroyo”, comenzó relatando.
Orlando además mostró su lado más sensible tras agradecerle a su noble compañero todo el amor que le entregó. “Estoy agradecido de haber aprendido de mi pequeño Mighty que el amor es eterno y el verdadero significado de la devoción. Estoy seguro de que me estaba mirando silbando en cada patio y sabiendo que estaba haciendo todo lo posible para respetar nuestro vínculo. Era más que un compañero. Era una conexión del alma. Lo siento. Te quiero”, cerró.
El actor no solo dejó los pies en la calle buscando a su mascota, sino que también demostró lo importante que era para él, tatuándose su nombre en el pecho.
Es por esto que acompañando el mensaje en Instagram, Bloom subió varios clips donde se le ve acostado en una camilla mientras le realizan el diseño.
Incluso, en uno de los videos donde muestra el resultado, se le puede ver aún visiblemente afectado por la pérdida de su perro.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brotherl
Con información de Divinity y 20 Minutos