hace 32 minutos
[Deportes]

Participa La Salle en interprepas

Por Gerardo Alvarado

De Saltillo fueron los equipos de baloncesto en la rama varonil y femenil

Saltillo, Coah.- La Universidad La Salle por primera ocasión tuvo delegación en los Juegos Interprepas de la Red de Univerisdades La Salle México, a donde envió a varios equipos representando a Saltillo.

Fue hace unos días que se llevó a cabo este evento cultural y deportivo en las instalaciones de La Salle Laguna, a la cual acudió un gran número de atletas de esta red de instituciones.

Por parte de Saltillo fueron los equipos de baloncesto en la rama varonil y femenil, así como los de soccer por parte del Colegio Ignacio Zaragoza, quien también es parte de esta red de La Salle.








