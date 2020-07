Pasó Hanna pero viene Isaías; temen formación de tormenta en el Atlántico

Locally heavy rains and gusty winds are likely to reach the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and spread westward to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night and Thursday. Tropical storm watches could be required for some islands on Tuesday.

We're LIVE tracking Invest 92L, which could become #Isaias... Did you read that name right in your head?



Thanks to Meteorologist @IreneSans for a great pronunciation lesson on this one! https://t.co/3LdbkjKkdP