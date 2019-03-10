Piloto de Ethiopian reportó dificultades y pidió regresar
El piloto del Boeing 737 de Ethiopian Airlines reportó ‘dificultades’ y pidió regresar al aeropuerto de internacional de Bole
Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 to Nairobi crashes, killing 157 -- A Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said, and there were no survivors, according to the state broadcaster https://t.co/Zc4ZzSRzEp pic.twitter.com/moPPfByVjE— Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) 10 de marzo de 2019
“El piloto mencionó que tenía dificultades y que quería regresar”, los controladores “lo autorizaron” a dar media vuelta y regresar a Adís Abeba, declaró en conferencia de prensa.
Ethiopian Airlines flight #ET302 dropped from radar 6 minutes after departure from Addis Ababa— Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) 10 de marzo de 2019
The jet is a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 - delivered to the airline just four months ago. pic.twitter.com/o01HDgEI16
Víctimas, de 32 países diferentes
Ciudadanos de 32 países diferentes figuran entre las 157 personas muertas en el accidente del Boeing 737 de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines que volaba de Adís Abeba con destino a Nairobi este domingo, anunció el presidente de la compañía etíope.
Accident Bulletin no. 3— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) 10 de marzo de 2019
Issued on March 10, 2019 at 4:59 PM pic.twitter.com/5UOxsbl24f
Entre los 149 pasajeros y ocho tripulantes figuraban además de los españoles 32 kenianos, 18 canadienses, nueve etíopes, ocho italianos, ocho chinos, ocho estadounidenses, siete franceses, siete británicos, seis egipcios, cinco holandeses y cuatro indios.
También había cuatro pasajeros que viajaban con pasaporte de la ONU.
Subastarán concesión de 12 aeropuertos brasileños
Angustia de venezolanos se agrava en tercer día apagón
Piloto de Ethiopian reportó dificultades y pidió regresar
Fuerte turbulencia deja 30 heridos en un vuelo a NY
Error 524 Ray ID: 4b569dabf96ec635 • 2019-03-10 16:20:55 UTC
A timeout occurred
BrowserWorking
CloudflareWorking
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.