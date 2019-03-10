×
Piloto de Ethiopian reportó dificultades y pidió regresar

Por AFP

El piloto del Boeing 737 de Ethiopian Airlines reportó ‘dificultades’ y pidió regresar al aeropuerto de internacional de Bole

Adís Abeba, Etiopía.- El piloto del Boeing 737 de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines que se estrelló el domingo seis minutos después del despegue de Adís Abeba, reportó “dificultades” y pidió regresar al aeropuerto de internacional de Bole de la capital etíope, declaró a la prensa el presidente de la aerolínea Tewolde GebreMariam.

“El piloto mencionó que tenía dificultades y que quería regresar”, los controladores “lo autorizaron” a dar media vuelta y regresar a Adís Abeba, declaró en conferencia de prensa.

Víctimas, de 32 países diferentes

Ciudadanos de 32 países diferentes figuran entre las 157 personas muertas en el accidente del Boeing 737 de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines que volaba de Adís Abeba con destino a Nairobi este domingo, anunció el presidente de la compañía etíope.

Entre los 149 pasajeros y ocho tripulantes figuraban además de los españoles 32 kenianos, 18 canadienses, nueve etíopes, ocho italianos, ocho chinos, ocho estadounidenses, siete franceses, siete británicos, seis egipcios, cinco holandeses y cuatro indios.

También había cuatro pasajeros que viajaban con pasaporte de la ONU.



