Pilotos logran aterrizar con el parabrisas destrozados
El incidente ocurrió cuando la aeronave de dos pisos se aproximaba a Pekín
No hubo heridos a bordo, detalla la agencia.
Los medios chinos han divulgado fotografías tomadas dentro de la cabina de los pilotos, en las que se puede ver el daño causado al parabrisas.
The windshield of a China Southern Airlines plane from Guangzhou cracked after being hit by hail when it landed in #Beijing on May 26. The plane has landed safely in Beijing with all aboard safe and sound. pic.twitter.com/ph7U51F6bP— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) 26 de mayo de 2019
Según el servicio VariFlight, el Airbus A380 que realizaba el vuelo CZ3101, se topó con la tormenta cerca de la capital china.
Playback of #CZ3101 shows that the flight has encountered bad weather conditions above Langfang, a city south to Beijing. pic.twitter.com/idWXL8eNwm— VariFlight (@VariFlight) 26 de mayo de 2019
En una imagen captada desde el exterior se puede notar que el morro del avión también ha sido severamente afectado.
The nose of damaged A380 is now seen taped. Will it be therefore airworthy?@a380fanclub pic.twitter.com/Z7QPESjagR— VariFlight (@VariFlight) 26 de mayo de 2019
