hace 2 horas
Pilotos logran aterrizar con el parabrisas destrozados

El incidente ocurrió cuando la aeronave de dos pisos se aproximaba a Pekín

Pekín.- Este domingo, la tripulación de un Airbus A380 de la compañía China Southern, que despegó de Guangzhou rumbo a Pekín, ha podido aterrizar exitosamente a pesar de que el parabrisas del avión se resquebrajó a consecuencia del granizo, informa Beijing Youth Daily.

No hubo heridos a bordo, detalla la agencia.

Los medios chinos han divulgado fotografías tomadas dentro de la cabina de los pilotos, en las que se puede ver el daño causado al parabrisas.


Según el servicio VariFlight, el Airbus A380 que realizaba el vuelo CZ3101, se topó con la tormenta cerca de la capital china.

En una imagen captada desde el exterior se puede notar que el morro del avión también ha sido severamente afectado.





