Por primera vez, James Gunn habla de su despido

James Gunn, director y escritor de las dos primeras películas de “Guardianes de la Galaxia”, habló por primera vez de su despido el año pasado de Disney.Durante una entrevista con el medio Deadline, reveló que su despido fue inmediato después de que criticara la pedofilia y la violación a través de sus redes sociales."Me siento y me he sentido mal por un tiempo, sobre todo por la forma en la que hablé públicamente”. James Gunn, directorTambién aclaró que mandó un mensaje ofreciendo una disculpa, aunque no tenía ningún argumento a su favor."Disney tenía todo el derecho de despedirme. Esto no fue tema de libertad de expresión, dije algo que no les gustó y tenían todo el derecho”. James Gunn, directorAdemás, confesó que sus compañeros de la cinta siempre lo apoyaron a pesar de que había actuado mal.Su regreso a “Guardianes de la Galaxia”Por ahora, se sabe que el director volverá a dirigir la tercera entrega de “Guardianes de la Galaxia” y confesó que en esta cinta se darán a conocer más detalles sobre el personaje de Rocket."El mapache espacial tiene una gran participación en esta historia”. James Gunn, directorActualmente, el director se encuentra trabajando en la próxima entrega de la película de "Suicide Squad".