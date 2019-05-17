Por primera vez, James Gunn habla de su despido
El director de Guardianes de la Galaxia rompió el silencio sobre su despido
Durante una entrevista con el medio Deadline, reveló que su despido fue inmediato después de que criticara la pedofilia y la violación a través de sus redes sociales.
"Me siento y me he sentido mal por un tiempo, sobre todo por la forma en la que hablé públicamente”. James Gunn, director
También aclaró que mandó un mensaje ofreciendo una disculpa, aunque no tenía ningún argumento a su favor.
"Disney tenía todo el derecho de despedirme. Esto no fue tema de libertad de expresión, dije algo que no les gustó y tenían todo el derecho”. James Gunn, director
Además, confesó que sus compañeros de la cinta siempre lo apoyaron a pesar de que había actuado mal.
When we’re shooting scenes on blue screen stages - like the end of #GotGVol2 - we do incredibly specific animations of the scenes before shooting - basically, making the movie once before we make it for real to decrease potential for error. So the cast, instead of being lost in these scenes with me screaming, “now look at a spaceship over there!” knows exactly what each shot is, and understands the sequence as a whole. The more we all know the movie we’re making, the more natural it is in the end. Anyway, this is me showing the guys the animated version of the big group hero shot and letting them know how we were going to do it right before shooting.
Su regreso a “Guardianes de la Galaxia”
Por ahora, se sabe que el director volverá a dirigir la tercera entrega de “Guardianes de la Galaxia” y confesó que en esta cinta se darán a conocer más detalles sobre el personaje de Rocket.
"El mapache espacial tiene una gran participación en esta historia”. James Gunn, director
Actualmente, el director se encuentra trabajando en la próxima entrega de la película de "Suicide Squad".
I have been an enormous fan of #SuicideSquad in all its @DCComics incarnations - but to me there will always be something special about the #JohnOstrander run. Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection. Photo of my own collection. #TheSuicideSquad
Con información de Uno TV