hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en Carolina del Norte

Por Grupo Zócalo

Imágenes en redes muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato de George Floyd y el fin del racismo en EU

Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en Carolina del Norte
Foto: Especial
Estados Unidos.- Una cuenta pendiente con la historia. Manifestantes en Lafayetteville, Carolina del Norte, prendieron fuego al edificio donde se llevó a cabo el comercio de esclavos por varios años en esa región.

Imágenes en redes sociales muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato de George Floyd y el fin del racismo en Estados Unidos, quemar el sábado inmueble conocido como Market House. En ese punto se vendieron esclavos entre 1790 y 1865, por lo que siempre ha sido un símbolo del racismo en EU.


De acuerdo con información, el fuego en el Market House fue contenido a las 8:00 p.m. Los manifestantes quebraron los cristales de las ventanas.


Otro video muestra que un hombre se prendió fuego a sí mismo cuando intentaba iniciar el incendio.



El Market House fue construido en 1832 después de un incendio en el punto donde alguna vez estuvo la legislatura estatal. Activistas han solicitado su demolición debido al pasado esclavista y lo que representa para la comunidad afroamericana.

El edificio fue declarado Monumento histórico nacional en 1973.


Con información de El Diario NY



