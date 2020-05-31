Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en Carolina del Norte

Escuchar Nota

This is the Market House in Downtown Fayetteville, NC. It's called the Market House bc this is where slaves were sold. Tonight it was set on fire and as much as I hate the looting and the fires, it's about time this building burned down #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/gNW72yLqLv — Isabel B (@isabelwith_20Ls) May 31, 2020

The Market House in #Fayetteville, NC was on fire

The building is seen by many as a symbol of systemic racism for its ties to the slave trade in the 19th century

Slaves were sold at the #MarketHouse through the Civil War

By 8 p.m., the fire was out

(Credit: @alexmalloyy) pic.twitter.com/2l1uiKrfpg — The Modern Times of Long Beach (@ModernTimesLB) May 31, 2020

Well it appears the idiot trying to burn down the Market House in Fayetteville actually lit himself on fire in the process! #DarwinAwards @CBakerShow pic.twitter.com/8IKmglUj1k — KC O'Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) May 31, 2020

Una cuenta pendiente con la historia. Manifestantes enen esa región.Imágenes en redes sociales muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato dey el, quemar el sábado inmueble conocido como. En ese punto se vendieron esclavos entre 1790 y 1865, por lo que siempre ha sido un símbolo del racismo en EU.De acuerdo con información, el fuego en el Market House fue contenido a las 8:00 p.m. Los manifestantes quebraron los cristales de las ventanas.El. Activistas han solicitado su demolición debido al pasado esclavista y lo que representa para la comunidad afroamericana.El edificio fue declarado Monumento histórico nacional en 1973.