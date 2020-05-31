Prenden fuego a edificio donde vendían esclavos en Carolina del Norte
Imágenes en redes muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato de George Floyd y el fin del racismo en EU
Imágenes en redes sociales muestran a los manifestantes, que exigen justicia por el asesinato de George Floyd y el fin del racismo en Estados Unidos, quemar el sábado inmueble conocido como Market House. En ese punto se vendieron esclavos entre 1790 y 1865, por lo que siempre ha sido un símbolo del racismo en EU.
This is the Market House in Downtown Fayetteville, NC. It's called the Market House bc this is where slaves were sold. Tonight it was set on fire and as much as I hate the looting and the fires, it's about time this building burned down #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/gNW72yLqLv— Isabel B (@isabelwith_20Ls) May 31, 2020
De acuerdo con información, el fuego en el Market House fue contenido a las 8:00 p.m. Los manifestantes quebraron los cristales de las ventanas.
The Market House in #Fayetteville, NC was on fire— The Modern Times of Long Beach (@ModernTimesLB) May 31, 2020
The building is seen by many as a symbol of systemic racism for its ties to the slave trade in the 19th century
Slaves were sold at the #MarketHouse through the Civil War
By 8 p.m., the fire was out
(Credit: @alexmalloyy) pic.twitter.com/2l1uiKrfpg
Otro video muestra que un hombre se prendió fuego a sí mismo cuando intentaba iniciar el incendio.
Well it appears the idiot trying to burn down the Market House in Fayetteville actually lit himself on fire in the process! #DarwinAwards @CBakerShow pic.twitter.com/8IKmglUj1k— KC O'Dea Program (@KCOnTheRadio) May 31, 2020
El Market House fue construido en 1832 después de un incendio en el punto donde alguna vez estuvo la legislatura estatal. Activistas han solicitado su demolición debido al pasado esclavista y lo que representa para la comunidad afroamericana.
El edificio fue declarado Monumento histórico nacional en 1973.
Con información de El Diario NY
