×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Espectáculos]

Presenta Drake a su hijo y todos quedan sorprendidos

Por Grupo Zócalo

El pequeño Adonis es fruto de una relación pasajera con la actriz de cine para adultos Sophie Brussaux

Imprimir
Presenta Drake a su hijo y todos quedan sorprendidos
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Sin duda los días en aislamiento están haciendo que muchas personalidades tengan tiempo reflexionar y valorar lo que es realmente importante. Entre ellos, se encuentra Drake, quien no dudó en sorprender a sus fans al compartir las primeras imágenes de su hijo.

Todo esto se mantuvo en secreto desde hace dos años hasta que el rapero Pusha-T no dudó en lanzarse con todo contra su colega en una canción.

"Un bebé está involucrado, es más profundo que el rap / Hablamos de un personaje, déjame seguir con los hechos / Estás escondiendo a un niño, deja que ese chico regrese a casa. Maldito hijo de p... jugando a la patrulla fronteriza / Adonis es tu hijo y se merece algo más que un par de Adidas / Ama a ese bebé, respeta a esa chica / Olvídate de que es una estrella porno, deja que sea tu mundo", menciona en el tema.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.

Una publicación compartida por champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) el



Ahora, por fin, se pudo conocer que la historia era real y que Drake tenía un hijo de nombre Adonis, fruto de una corta relación con la actriz de cine para adultos Sophie Brussaux.

Lo que muchos no sabían es que, a pesar de no haberse dado a conocer la paternidad de Drake, él se había estado haciendo cargo de la manutención del niño desde el momento en que se enteró de que era suyo.

El precioso niño de ojos azules, una espesa melena rubia y rizada y unos labios gruesos ha causado sensación entre los fans, quienes quedaron en shock.






conoce+
VIDEO: Gloria Trevi rompe en llanto ante pandemia del coronavirus

VIDEO: Gloria Trevi rompe en llanto ante pandemia del coronavirus

José Ron confirma su noviazgo con Jessica Díaz a través de romántico mensaje

José Ron confirma su noviazgo con Jessica Díaz a través de romántico mensaje

Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson regresan a EU tras superar el coronavirus

Tom Hanks y Rita Wilson regresan a EU tras superar el coronavirus

No podemos dejar de pagarle a nuestros músicos en estos momentos difíciles: Leonel García

No podemos dejar de pagarle a nuestros músicos en estos momentos difíciles: Leonel García

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Eagle Pass]
hace cerca de 16 horas
Trabaja OP bajo medidas de seguridad

Trabaja OP bajo medidas de seguridad

[Saltillo]
hace cerca de 17 horas
Apoya sociedad civil de Saltillo a hospitales públicos

Apoya sociedad civil de Saltillo a hospitales públicos

[Nacional]
hace 1 hora
3 gobernadores de México están contagiados de Covid-19

3 gobernadores de México están contagiados de Covid-19

[Eagle Pass]
hace 9 horas
Apoyará gobierno a comerciantes de Eagle Pass

Apoyará gobierno a comerciantes de Eagle Pass

[Piedras Negras]
hace cerca de 16 horas
Extienden medidas de aislamiento

Extienden medidas de aislamiento

[Espectáculos]
hace 17 horas
Goza castillo hacer comedia; finalizan Los Pecados de Bárbara

Goza castillo hacer comedia; finalizan Los Pecados de Bárbara

similares
[Espectáculos]
Secretaria de Salud de Tabasco da positivo a Covid-19
Secretaria de Salud de Tabasco da positivo a Covid-19
[Espectáculos]
Podrías tener una cita con Emilia Clarke si donas para combatir al COVID-19
Podrías tener una cita con Emilia Clarke si donas para combatir al COVID-19
[Espectáculos]
Milagro en la celda 7, la película que ha hecho llorar a muchos; conoce a los protagonistas
Milagro en la celda 7, la película que ha hecho llorar a muchos; conoce a los protagonistas
[Espectáculos]
Aislinn Derbez se ‘burla’ de Bárbara de Regil
Aislinn Derbez se ‘burla’ de Bárbara de Regil

Apolítico

¿Y el COVID en Piedras Negras?

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

El Marques
El Marques

El IMSS, un desastre

Confesionario
Confesionario

Líder en casos

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

México en la hora cero: #QuédateEnCasa

Guillermo Fárber

Sarcasmos

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Gigantes desaforados

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

Las presidenciables

Ricardo Raphael
Ricardo Raphael

Por el bien de todos, quedémonos en casa

Ricardo Alemán

‘¡Cómo Destruir a México!’, nuevo manual de Obrador

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Última llamada

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Sin rapiña

Cartones Invitados
Cartones Invitados

Ajedrez

{/exp:ce_cache:it}