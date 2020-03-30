Presenta Drake a su hijo y todos quedan sorprendidos

Escuchar Nota

"Un bebé está involucrado, es más profundo que el rap / Hablamos de un personaje, déjame seguir con los hechos / Estás escondiendo a un niño, deja que ese chico regrese a casa. Maldito hijo de p... jugando a la patrulla fronteriza / Adonis es tu hijo y se merece algo más que un par de Adidas / Ama a ese bebé, respeta a esa chica / Olvídate de que es una estrella porno, deja que sea tu mundo", menciona en el tema.



EL HIJO DE DRAKE ES GÜERO OJO AZUL, A MÍ NO ME VENGAN A DECIR QUE ESE NIÑO ES DE ÉL — that pretty motherfucker (@arantza_lua) March 30, 2020

El hijo de drake es rubio de ojos celestes mmmm no lo sé rick aparte la mamá tampoco es rubia ni de ojos claros je ese wachin está re adoptado — davus el magnate del kikiwiki (@davusito) March 30, 2020

Sin duda los días en aislamiento están haciendo que muchas personalidades tengan tiempo reflexionar y valorar lo que es realmente importante. Entre ellos, se encuentra, quien no dudó en sorprender a sus fans al compartir las primeras imágenes de su hijo.Todo esto se mantuvo en secreto desde hace dos años hasta que el rapero Pusha-T no dudó en lanzarse con todo contra su colega en una canción.Ahora, por fin, se pudo conocer que la historia era real y que Drake tenía un hijo de nombre Adonis, fruto de una corta relación con la actriz de cine para adultos Sophie Brussaux.Lo que muchos no sabían es que, a pesar de no haberse dado a conocer la paternidad de Drake, él se había estado haciendo cargo de la manutención del niño desde el momento en que se enteró de que era suyo.El precioso niño de ojos azules, una espesa melena rubia y rizada y unos labios gruesos ha causado sensación entre los fans, quienes quedaron en shock.