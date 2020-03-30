Presenta Drake a su hijo y todos quedan sorprendidos
El pequeño Adonis es fruto de una relación pasajera con la actriz de cine para adultos Sophie Brussaux
Todo esto se mantuvo en secreto desde hace dos años hasta que el rapero Pusha-T no dudó en lanzarse con todo contra su colega en una canción.
"Un bebé está involucrado, es más profundo que el rap / Hablamos de un personaje, déjame seguir con los hechos / Estás escondiendo a un niño, deja que ese chico regrese a casa. Maldito hijo de p... jugando a la patrulla fronteriza / Adonis es tu hijo y se merece algo más que un par de Adidas / Ama a ese bebé, respeta a esa chica / Olvídate de que es una estrella porno, deja que sea tu mundo", menciona en el tema.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.
Ahora, por fin, se pudo conocer que la historia era real y que Drake tenía un hijo de nombre Adonis, fruto de una corta relación con la actriz de cine para adultos Sophie Brussaux.
Lo que muchos no sabían es que, a pesar de no haberse dado a conocer la paternidad de Drake, él se había estado haciendo cargo de la manutención del niño desde el momento en que se enteró de que era suyo.
El precioso niño de ojos azules, una espesa melena rubia y rizada y unos labios gruesos ha causado sensación entre los fans, quienes quedaron en shock.
EL HIJO DE DRAKE ES GÜERO OJO AZUL, A MÍ NO ME VENGAN A DECIR QUE ESE NIÑO ES DE ÉL— that pretty motherfucker (@arantza_lua) March 30, 2020
El hijo de drake es rubio de ojos celestes mmmm no lo sé rick aparte la mamá tampoco es rubia ni de ojos claros je ese wachin está re adoptado— davus el magnate del kikiwiki (@davusito) March 30, 2020
Secretaria de Salud de Tabasco da positivo a Covid-19
Aislinn Derbez se ‘burla’ de Bárbara de Regil
Apolítico
¿Y el COVID en Piedras Negras?