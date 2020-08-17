¿Qué ha pasado con Josey, el hijo de Naya Rivera?
El menor se encuentra con su padres, quien mantiene vigente el acuerdo que tenía con la actriz
Fue hace un mes que se encontró el cuerpo de la actriz, quien lamentablemente murió ahogada. Rivera se encontraba dando un paseo por el Lago Piru, California en compañía de su hijo, Josey.
Al reportar la desaparición de la estrella de la serie Glee, las autoridades reportaron la búsqueda, encontrando en el bote únicamente al pequeño de 4 años quien se encontraba dormido. Después de casi 5 días de búsqueda, el cuerpo fue hallado y tras hacer la autopsia pertinente, se determinó que la causa de muerte había sido un ahogamiento accidental.
A partir de ese momento Josey quedó bajo la custodia de su padre, Ryan Dorsey, con quien ha compartido las últimas semanas desde la partida de su mamá.
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.
“El mundo entero de Ryan es Josey en este momento […] Se mantiene fuera de la vista del público para poder concentrarse por completo en Josey e intentar descubrir cómo navegar en esta nueva normalidad”, compartió una persona al portal ‘ET online’.
También comentó el informante que, tanto Ryan como la familia de la actriz se han asegurado de que Josey mantenga presente el recuerdo de su madre y siempre la lleve en el corazón.
“Josey se las arregla bien y algunos días parece un niño normal y despreocupado” , aportó el informante. Revelando también que la familia contesta abiertamente todas las dudas del menor acerca de su madre y que la hermana de la actriz, Nickayla, ha estado muy al pendiente de su sobrino, acompañándolo en su duelo.
Happy Fathers Day from my gang to yours out there! Tomorrow, next week, next month, next year is never promised. Be grateful for yours if they’re still around - especially during these crazy times we’re all living throughJosey I love you so much, you are the sunshine & joy of my life, proud to be your daddy