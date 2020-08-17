×
hace 1 hora
[Espectáculos]

¿Qué ha pasado con Josey, el hijo de Naya Rivera?

Por Grupo Zócalo

El menor se encuentra con su padres, quien mantiene vigente el acuerdo que tenía con la actriz

Imprimir
¿Qué ha pasado con Josey, el hijo de Naya Rivera?
Foto: Especial
Escuchar Nota


Ciudad de México.- Tras la trágica muerte de la Naya Rivera, el pequeño Josey ha quedado a cargo de su padre, quien se ha encargado todo este tiempo de mantener vivo el recuerdo de la madre de su hijo.

Fue hace un mes que se encontró el cuerpo de la actriz, quien lamentablemente murió ahogada. Rivera se encontraba dando un paseo por el Lago Piru, California en compañía de su hijo, Josey.

Al reportar la desaparición de la estrella de la serie Glee, las autoridades reportaron la búsqueda, encontrando en el bote únicamente al pequeño de 4 años quien se encontraba dormido. Después de casi 5 días de búsqueda, el cuerpo fue hallado y tras hacer la autopsia pertinente, se determinó que la causa de muerte había sido un ahogamiento accidental.

A partir de ese momento Josey quedó bajo la custodia de su padre, Ryan Dorsey, con quien ha compartido las últimas semanas desde la partida de su mamá.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.

Una publicación compartida por dorseyryan (@dorseyryan) el



“El mundo entero de Ryan es Josey en este momento […] Se mantiene fuera de la vista del público para poder concentrarse por completo en Josey e intentar descubrir cómo navegar en esta nueva normalidad”, compartió una persona al portal ‘ET online’.


También comentó el informante que, tanto Ryan como la familia de la actriz se han asegurado de que Josey mantenga presente el recuerdo de su madre y siempre la lleve en el corazón.

“Josey se las arregla bien y algunos días parece un niño normal y despreocupado” , aportó el informante. Revelando también que la familia contesta abiertamente todas las dudas del menor acerca de su madre y que la hermana de la actriz, Nickayla, ha estado muy al pendiente de su sobrino, acompañándolo en su duelo.




conoce+
Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Seguridad]
hace 8 horas
Correlón libra la muerte

Correlón libra la muerte

[Seguridad]
hace 8 horas
Les dan golpe camino a fiesta

Les dan golpe camino a fiesta

[Coronavirus]
hace 14 horas
Distribución de vacuna, hasta establecer tipo de protección Contra Covid-19: Ssa

Distribución de vacuna, hasta establecer tipo de protección Contra Covid-19: Ssa

[Local]
hace 8 horas
Activa Municipio a niños y jóvenes

Activa Municipio a niños y jóvenes

[Nacional]
hace 17 horas
El IMSS brinda 5 tipos de pensiones, ¿ya las conoces?

El IMSS brinda 5 tipos de pensiones, ¿ya las conoces?

[Acuña]
hace 8 horas
Cobra Covid la vida de otras 7 personas

Cobra Covid la vida de otras 7 personas

similares
[Espectáculos]
¿Quién fue Lina Marulanda? La actriz que se quitó la vida tras grabar Betty, la fea
¿Quién fue Lina Marulanda? La actriz que se quitó la vida tras grabar Betty, la fea
[Espectáculos]
¿Qué ha pasado con Josey, el hijo de Naya Rivera?
¿Qué ha pasado con Josey, el hijo de Naya Rivera?
[Espectáculos]
Elizabeth Debicki personificará a Lady Di en la serie The Crown
Elizabeth Debicki personificará a Lady Di en la serie The Crown
[Espectáculos]
Exile de Taylor Swift y Bon Iver se postula como la canción más bella del año
Exile de Taylor Swift y Bon Iver se postula como la canción más bella del año

Guillermo Robles Ramírez

Todo un desafío

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

Salinas y Calderón, imputados

El Marques
El Marques

Los templos cerrados

Apolítico
Apolítico

Se reanaliza proyecto Sendero

Confesionario

Los pluris

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Salvador García Soto
Salvador García Soto

Los videos de Lozoya y los panistas investigados

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Parras arrastra crisis económica por la pandemia, eventos diferidos

Sergio Sarmiento
Sergio Sarmiento

Cierre de frontera

Ricardo Raphael

A la hora de fabricar culpables, primero los pobres

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Gerardo Hernández
Gerardo Hernández

La rendición de Peña

Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela
Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela

Después de la pandemia

Ricardo Alemán
Ricardo Alemán

¡El Presidente del sombrero ajeno!

{/exp:ce_cache:it}