hace 1 hora
[Seguridad]

Recuperan carro y moto

Por Estefanía González

Policías hallaron una Golf y una moto robadas

Recuperan carro y moto
Foto: Zócalo | Estefanía González
Saltillo, Coah.- Policías hallaron una Golf y una moto robadas. El auto estaba en un baldío y el ciclomotor sustraído fue hallado abandonado en la Zona Centro.


