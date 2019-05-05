×
Repatrian a 58 cubanos desde Chiapas a La Habana

Por Notimex

Un total de 58 cubanos fueron repatriados a su país informó el Instituto Nacional de Migración

Repatrian a 58 cubanos desde Chiapas a La Habana
Ciudad de México.- El Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) informó que anoche se retornó a su país a 58 personas de nacionalidad cubana, quienes tenían una condición de estancia irregular en México.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter @INAMI_mx detalló que el traslado vía aérea se realizó desde Tapachula, Chiapas, con destino a La Habana, Cuba.

A decir de la autoridad migratoria mexicana, lo anterior se llevó a cabo en acuerdo con las autoridades del gobierno de Cuba y en cumplimiento de las normas y procedimientos migratorios vigentes.




