Repatrian a 58 cubanos desde Chiapas a La Habana
Un total de 58 cubanos fueron repatriados a su país informó el Instituto Nacional de Migración
A través de su cuenta de Twitter @INAMI_mx detalló que el traslado vía aérea se realizó desde Tapachula, Chiapas, con destino a La Habana, Cuba.
A decir de la autoridad migratoria mexicana, lo anterior se llevó a cabo en acuerdo con las autoridades del gobierno de Cuba y en cumplimiento de las normas y procedimientos migratorios vigentes.
El traslado vía aérea se realizó desde #Tapachula, #Chiapas a #LaHabana, en acuerdo con las autoridades del Gobierno de #Cuba, cumpliendo con las normas y procedimientos migratorios vigentes. pic.twitter.com/0C96WZgneP— INM (@INAMI_mx) 5 de mayo de 2019
