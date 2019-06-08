Revelan detrás de cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’
Actores de Avengers: Endgame compartieron videos detrás de las cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’
Y es que en los últimos minutos de la cinta Avengers: Endgame, se puede ver a los familiares de Iron Man y a varios superhéroes tristes por la muerte de este héroe.
Pero, aunque se creía que se trataba de las últimas imágenes de los superhéroes, recientemente fueron los mismos actores los que filtraron el lado B de las escenas.
El primero en difundir el video de la grabación de este momento fue Tom Holland, quien publicó el video en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I don’t know why I’m so stressed posting this. The movie is already out I guess when Barry said no cameras we all heard bring your cameras. Hands down the most memorable day of my career and still to this day, the strangest wedding I’ve ever been to. #avengersendgame #thewedding
Pero no fue el único que mostró otra parte de la emotiva secuencia, sino que a este video se sumaron los de Chris Evans y Mark Ruffalo quienes también, pese a asegurar que no se permitían cámaras, compartieron sus grabaciones de dicho momento.
We’re filming a wedding, they said. #TBT #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/6u7PX0WZO4— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 6 de junio de 2019
https://t.co/GsVI3hoB7x pic.twitter.com/CfNXwNPbH6— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 6 de junio de 2019
Part 2 https://t.co/GsVI3hoB7x pic.twitter.com/yHwsrWRljr— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 6 de junio de 2019
Revelan detrás de cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’
Confirman inicio de producción de El Conjuro 3
Gualberto Castro tiene hongo en los pulmones
Lila Downs canta con la verdad
Error 524 Ray ID: 4e3c4e224c5fc653 • 2019-06-08 16:40:31 UTC
A timeout occurred
BrowserWorking
CloudflareWorking
HostError
What happened?
The origin web server timed out responding to this request.
What can I do?
If you're a visitor of this website:
Please try again in a few minutes.
If you're the owner of this website:
The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.
Confesionario
Ya no hay que ir a echar pleito