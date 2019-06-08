×
hace cerca de 35 minutos
Revelan detrás de cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’

Por Agencias

Actores de Avengers: Endgame compartieron videos detrás de las cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’

Revelan detrás de cámaras del funeral de ‘Tony Stark’
Foto: Twitter @MarkRuffalo
Los Ángeles.- Una de las secuencias más conmovedoras del cine en fechas recientes sin duda fue el funeral de "Tony Stark" en el episodio final de la saga Avengers.

Y es que en los últimos minutos de la cinta Avengers: Endgame, se puede ver a los familiares de Iron Man y a varios superhéroes tristes por la muerte de este héroe.

Pero, aunque se creía que se trataba de las últimas imágenes de los superhéroes, recientemente fueron los mismos actores los que filtraron el lado B de las escenas.

El primero en difundir el video de la grabación de este momento fue Tom Holland, quien publicó el video en su cuenta de Instagram.



Pero no fue el único que mostró otra parte de la emotiva secuencia, sino que a este video se sumaron los de Chris Evans y Mark Ruffalo quienes también, pese a asegurar que no se permitían cámaras, compartieron sus grabaciones de dicho momento.












