Ricky Martin posa junto a su esposo y asegura que quiere 10 hijos más
El cantautor puertorriqueño habló sobre su plan familiar y su experiencia musical durante la pandemia de Covid-19.
"Ricky Martin, la revolución" es el título de la entrevista publicada hoy en las plataformas sociales, acompañada de varias fotografías en las que el puertorriqueño aparece solo, con distintos cambios de ropa de conocidos modistas y acompañado de su esposo, el artista plástico Jwan Yosef.
Sobre su familia, integrada por los gemelos Valentino y Matteo, nacidos en 2008, y de Lucía y Renn, de dos y un año, respectivamente, Ricky Martin afirmó que no descarta ampliarla en un futuro cercano.
A daddy indeed. “Listen, I became a daddy when I was 35; it’s not the same thing when you’re 48,” @ricky_martin, who has four children with his husband @jwanyosef, says in our cover story. “You need the energy! And I’m strong, trust me, I’m healthy—I’m carrying two babies at the same time and the stroller and the backpack—but it’s a lot. It’s a big responsibility.” Still, could the pop star see a world where there's more? Click the link in bio to find out that, and to hear how his lifelong fight against child trafficking sometimes complicates the matter.⠀ @fei_bian;⠀ @luxurylaw. Ricky and Jwan both wear shirts by @hanro.official, bracelets and rings by @davidyurman, crowns by @vauje.
"Hay momentos en los que quiero diez más, y luego están esas mañanas en las que todo el mundo llora y yo digo: 'Está bien, tal vez estemos bien los seis'", reveló el artista en la entrevista llevada a cabo en su residencia en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
"Me encantaría tener muchos nietos en el futuro y tener todos los domingos llenos de familia, pero ya sabes, tenemos que ver qué pasa", añadió el cantante de 48 años a la publicación, cuyos contenidos destacan noticias, historias de moda, estilos de vida y entretenimiento de personalidades de la comunidad LBGTI.
"Me convertí en padre a los 35, pero no es lo mismo cuando tienes 48", aclaró el astro del pop latino.
"¡Necesitas tener energías! Y soy fuerte, créeme, estoy saludable, cargo bebés al mismo tiempo, llevo el coche y mochila, pero es demasiado, es una gran responsabilidad", admitió.
En la entrevista, Martin también aborda la paralización de su gira de conciertos en febrero pasado en Puerto Rico, la ansiedad que le produjo inicialmente el distanciamiento social debido a la pandemia de Covid-19, sus nuevos discos Pausa y Play, su vida durante la cuarentena, los inicios de su carrera musical y su labor filantrópica, cuya misión es educar y prevenir la trata humana.
Father. King of Latin Pop. Activist. Since his early days in the Latin boy band #Menudo, #RickyMartin has used his platform and celebrity to shine a light on important topics. Then, it was as an ambassador for #UNICEF. But in 2000, he launched @rm_foundation which he's used to wage a global war on child trafficking. “If I don’t do something, I’m allowing it to happen,” the star explains of his efforts. “If I have the platform that social media has given me to talk to 75 million people, it would be horrible not to talk about the things that people need to hear.” But he's not just firing off tweets. Last summer, the performer flew to his native Puerto Rico to call for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló whose misogynistic and homophobic messages had been exposed. Martin was there, in the thick of a reported 2 million people in the streets waving flags, and demanding justice. After 15 days, the people got what they asked for. “One thing that I’m going to always take with me is that after those days protesting, my kids would wait for me back home, and I knew that they will become revolutionaries because of the passion that we have towards social justice and fairness for all,” says @Ricky_Martin. Read the full story at the link in bio. @fei_bian;⠀ @luxurylaw. Turtleneck and trousers by @berluti. Necklace by @joomilim
"Siempre pensé que iba a poder hacer esto todo el tiempo que quisiera, incluso si me veía ridículo en el escenario a los 70 años con un bastón, era mi opción", indicó.
Sin embargo, las emociones encontradas por el parón al que lo obligó la pandemia las canalizó a través de la música y convirtió el disco que estaba en agenda, Movimiento -tal y como llamó su gira- en dos EP, Pausa y Play.
Información por Milenio
