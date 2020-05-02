×
Scarlett Johansson y Margot Robbie se unen a reto viral de pelea

Por Notimex

Las actrices participaron en el Boss Bitch Fight Challenge

Estados Unidos.- La actriz y doble de riesgo neozelandesa Zoë Bell sumó a sus colegas a un reto que consiste en grabar desde casa una escena de lucha para el Boss Bitch Fight Challenge.

Personalidades como Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Thandie Newton, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Lawless, Florence Pugh, Julia Butters, Daryl Hannah y Halle Berry se unieron para luchar con Bell, reconocida por ser la doble de Uma Thurman en el filme Kill Bill, así como por su aparición en Gamer, Lost, The Hateful Eight o Érase una vez en Hollywood.

Acompañadas por el tema The Healer de KT Tunstall, las famosas mujeres aprovecharon su tiempo en cuarentena para la secuencia, que cuenta con algunos efectos al caer después de recibir un golpe, para patear o golpear a la siguiente que aparece en cámara.

In case you missed it....... Buckle up! ! #BossBitchFightChallenge https://youtu.be/dCO0DXAc0tk (link in bio) ~ ~ ~ ~ @camerondiaz @rosieperezbrooklyn @traciethoms @rosariodawson @dhlovelife @florencepugh @lillyaspellactress @julia_butters @halleberry @reallucylawless @scarlettjohanssonworld @drewbarrymore @danielaruah @margotrobbie @kaitlinoslon @itssophiadimartino @zoesaldana @thandienewton @juliettelewis ~ ~ ~ Massive shout out to the Stunt Women that made this all possible. Your passion for the work, the play and the team warms my little heart. From the bottom of said heart, thank you! @kimberlyshannonmurphystunts @shaunaduggins @amyejohnston @heidimoneymaker @renaemoneymaker707 @angelameryl @sunmoonl @actiongirl99 @taramacken @kella.mcallister @moganderton @jessiegraffpwr @daynastunts @tamikobrownlee @laurenmarykim @sarah_irwin

Algunas de ellas utilizaron instrumentos a la mano ya sea una pelota, una bolsa de supermercado o un bate de béisbol.

"Estoy tan aburrida, solo quiero jugar con mis amigos", gritó Bell antes de iniciar el video que ha sumado miles de likes y ha sido compartido por algunas de las participantes.


