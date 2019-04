Se burlan de reportero por transmitir con chaleco antibalas

I live in San Diego. He's wearing his toddler nephew's down vest. this is absolutely insane. there is NO border crisis. it's made up. the only crisis is the need for more asylum clerks to process paperwork.

This is totally ridiculous.



I have never once worn a bulletproof vest at the border, nor has CBP ever asked me to -- even while on a chase with Border Patrol to apprehend migrants in remote Arizona desert in the middle of the night.



Because. The. Border. Is. Not. A. War. Zone. https://t.co/Q1V95e7N5x