×
hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Se estrella avión de combate en edificio de California

Por Agencias

Un avión de combate F-16 se estrelló contra un edificio junto a la Base de la Reserva Aérea March

Imprimir
Se estrella avión de combate en edificio de California
California, EU.- Un avión de combate F-16 se estrelló contra un edificio junto a la Base de la Reserva Aérea March en Moreno Valley, California, este jueves por la tarde.

La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside detalló por medio de un tuit que el piloto del F-16 logró salir del avión y es revisado por médicos.

Se desconoce si hay víctimas mortales o heridos por este accidente aéreo.

La Patrulla de Carreteras de California cerró la carretera interestatal 215 en dirección sur en Opportunity y Meridian por precaución.



conoce+
Chelsea Manning es enviada de nuevo prisión por desacato

Chelsea Manning es enviada de nuevo prisión por desacato

Intentó matar a su hija con un hacha

Intentó matar a su hija con un hacha

Arrestan a cuatro activistas en embajada venezolana en EU

Arrestan a cuatro activistas en embajada venezolana en EU

Trump dará asilo solo al que sepa inglés

Trump dará asilo solo al que sepa inglés

Imprimir
te puede interesar
[Internacional]
hace 17 horas
Arrestan a cuatro activistas en embajada venezolana en EU

Arrestan a cuatro activistas en embajada venezolana en EU

[FILC 2019]
hace 8 horas
El Reino de Este Mundo a 70 años

El Reino de Este Mundo a 70 años

[Piedras Negras]
hace 19 horas
Acciones de salud en sitios donde se hospedan migrantes

Acciones de salud en sitios donde se hospedan migrantes

[Espectáculos]
hace 2 horas
Fernando del Solar regresa a TV Azteca

Fernando del Solar regresa a TV Azteca

[Deportes]
hace 6 horas
Ocho equipos conformarán la Liga Binacional

Ocho equipos conformarán la Liga Binacional

[Seguridad]
hace 7 horas
Detienen a un conflictovo ‘nini’

Detienen a un conflictovo ‘nini’

similares
[Internacional]
Se estrella avión de combate en edificio de California
Se estrella avión de combate en edificio de California
[Internacional]
Chelsea Manning es enviada de nuevo prisión por desacato
Chelsea Manning es enviada de nuevo prisión por desacato
[Internacional]
Taiwán legaliza el matrimonio gay
Taiwán legaliza el matrimonio gay
[Internacional]
Anestesista es acusado en Francia de envenenamientos
Anestesista es acusado en Francia de envenenamientos
www.zocalo.com.mx | 524: A timeout occurred

Error 524 Ray ID: 4d86f64f89ccc61f • 2019-05-17 16:28:31 UTC

A timeout occurred

You

Browser

Working
Minneapolis

Cloudflare

Working
www.zocalo.com.mx

Host

Error

What happened?

The origin web server timed out responding to this request.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

The connection to the origin web server was made, but the origin web server timed out before responding. The likely cause is an overloaded background task, database or application, stressing the resources on your web server. To resolve, please work with your hosting provider or web development team to free up resources for your database or overloaded application. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 4d86f64f89ccc61f Your IP: 216.243.142.65 Performance & security by Cloudflare

El Marques

Caguamas y tequila

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Confesionario
Confesionario

Se enfrascaron en un pleito

Apolítico
Apolítico

Muere de cancer Ley Antitabaco en antros

Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre
Arnulfo Favila Izaguirre

¡Sigfried –sin Roy–!… al estilo Las Vegas

Gerardo Hernández

El fiscal caradura

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Ricardo Torres
Ricardo Torres

Parece que este tampoco

Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela
Rubén Aguilar Valenzuela

La Iglesia, la violencia y la migración

Jorge Castañeda
Jorge Castañeda

Ya no el Fondo. ¿Y luego?

Fraga

Reset

COLUMNISTAS DE HOY

Raymundo Riva Palacio
Raymundo Riva Palacio

La estrategia de la sinrazón

Federico Muller
Federico Muller

La cultura del ahorro

Francisco Treviño Granados
Francisco Treviño Granados

Cambiarán a Chapoy del INEDEC, viene Alina Garza