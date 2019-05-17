Se estrella avión de combate en edificio de California
Un avión de combate F-16 se estrelló contra un edificio junto a la Base de la Reserva Aérea March
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside detalló por medio de un tuit que el piloto del F-16 logró salir del avión y es revisado por médicos.
Plane crash into building, pilot ejected and being medically evaluated. Please stay away from area and clear from emergency vehicles until directed otherwise. Updates to follow.— Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) 16 de mayo de 2019
Se desconoce si hay víctimas mortales o heridos por este accidente aéreo.
La Patrulla de Carreteras de California cerró la carretera interestatal 215 en dirección sur en Opportunity y Meridian por precaución.
