Se incendia planta química en Texas
El humo del incendio ha alcanzado varios metros de altura
De acuerdo al alguacil del condado, Ed González, dos empleados resultaron heridos en la explosión.
Breaking: Chemical Plant Fire in East Harris County, off old Hwy 90. Shutting roadway now. Preliminary info: Two employees are possibly injured, unknown details. I’m enroute to the scene now. #HouNews. pic.twitter.com/7PFpasj1Va— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) 2 de abril de 2019
Los servicios de emergencia aéreos han sido llamados para atender el incendio que ha generado una columna de humo negro de varios metros de altura.
Los funcionarios de Crosby y Sheldon ISD han informado que todos los campus educativos se están refugiando en sus planteles.
#BREAKING: The sheriff says 2 employees are possibly injured in a chemical plant fire in Crosby. Crosby ISD schools are sheltering in place.— FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) 2 de abril de 2019
THE LATEST: https://t.co/YZXTn6iUhh pic.twitter.com/E0LKHAMRfL
