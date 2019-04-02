×
hace cerca de 2 horas
[Internacional]

Se incendia planta química en Texas

Por Agencias

El humo del incendio ha alcanzado varios metros de altura

Se incendia planta química en Texas
Texas.- Medios locales reportan el incendio en una planta química localizada en el condado de Harris, Texas, Estados Unidos.

De acuerdo al alguacil del condado, Ed González, dos empleados resultaron heridos en la explosión.

Los servicios de emergencia aéreos han sido llamados para atender el incendio que ha generado una columna de humo negro de varios metros de altura.

Los funcionarios de Crosby y Sheldon ISD han informado que todos los campus educativos se están refugiando en sus planteles.




