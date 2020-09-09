×
[Espectáculos]

Selena Gomez se viste como Frida Kahlo y enaltece su pasado inmigrante

Por Grupo Zócalo

La estrella juvenil publicó una serie de fotografías inspiradas en Frida Kahlo

Selena Gomez se viste como Frida Kahlo y enaltece su pasado inmigrante
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Desde su infancia y adolescencia Selena Gomez demostró su talento en la actuación y en el canto, lo cual ha consolidado su carrera y actualmente es una de las celebridades más populares y reconocidas del mundo del espectáculo. Además, Selena constantemente da de qué hablar en redes sociales y esta ocasión no fue la excepción, pues publicó una serie de fotografías inspiradas en Frida Kahlo, que han causado revuelo entre sus seguidores.

Selena Gomez de 28 años de edad posó para la revista "Allure", donde se dejó ver con flores en el cabello que hacen referencia la emblemática pintora mexicana, Frida Kahlo, quien es un referente en las artes plásticas a nivel mundial. Dichas imágenes ya cuenta con más de tres millones de "me gusta" en Instagram y miles de comentarios.



Cabe destacar que Selena es hija de padre mexicano y madre estadounidense y en diversas ocasiones ha destacado que está orgullosa de sus raíces.




Además de ser una reconocida actriz y cantante, Selena Gomez también se ha desempeñado en otros ámbitos, pues fue productora de la serie "13 reasons why" y actualmente lanzó su línea de maquillaje llamada "Rare Beauty", que cuenta con diversos artículos de belleza como brochas, bases de maquillaje, blush, labiales, entre otros.

Pop star, actor, producer, and now beauty entrepreneur @SelenaGomez is the cover star on our October #AllureBestofBeauty issue! The @RareBeauty founder chats with contributing editor @jess_chia about her stellar journey: First, as one of the first Latinx actors to anchor a Disney Channel show, then as a pop star with three chart-topping albums, and now, her latest endeavor as the founder of her very own beauty brand. When asked how she settled on the name, Selena says, “I had always wanted the name Rare. [The word] has become the identity of my brand and who I want to be, which is showing people that being diverse and different, whatever was happening, I wanted it to feel like you were included.” Hits newsstands 09/22. #Linkinbio our full cover interview with Selena. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc

Selena Gomez ha enfrentado situaciones difíciles en su vida como ser diagnosticada con lupus, su transplante de riñón en 2017 y toda la polémica que surgió con respecto a su relación Justin Bieber. Pero sin duda Selena ha logrado salir adelante.

Hace unas semanas, Selena también dio a conocer el tema "Ice cream" que realizó en colaboración con la agrupación de K-pop llamada BlackPink.



She may be one of the most followed social media figures in the world (almost 360M followers across platforms and counting), but @SelenaGomez limits her media intake in an effort to create a healthier headspace for herself. She doesn’t read the comments, doesn’t post on TikTok (though Selena’s team sporadically does for her), and she definitely doesn’t google herself. “I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart,” Selena explains. #linkinbio for more of the October #AllureBestofBeauty cover story. In newsstands 09/22. — Photography by @micaiahcarter Styling by @ariannephillips Hair by @marissa.marino Makeup by #selenagomez with direction from @hungvanngo Nails by @tombachik Production by @ctdinc Story by @jess_chia

