Selena Gomez se viste como Frida Kahlo y enaltece su pasado inmigrante
La estrella juvenil publicó una serie de fotografías inspiradas en Frida Kahlo
Selena Gomez de 28 años de edad posó para la revista "Allure", donde se dejó ver con flores en el cabello que hacen referencia la emblemática pintora mexicana, Frida Kahlo, quien es un referente en las artes plásticas a nivel mundial. Dichas imágenes ya cuenta con más de tres millones de "me gusta" en Instagram y miles de comentarios.
Cabe destacar que Selena es hija de padre mexicano y madre estadounidense y en diversas ocasiones ha destacado que está orgullosa de sus raíces.
Además de ser una reconocida actriz y cantante, Selena Gomez también se ha desempeñado en otros ámbitos, pues fue productora de la serie "13 reasons why" y actualmente lanzó su línea de maquillaje llamada "Rare Beauty", que cuenta con diversos artículos de belleza como brochas, bases de maquillaje, blush, labiales, entre otros.
Selena Gomez ha enfrentado situaciones difíciles en su vida como ser diagnosticada con lupus, su transplante de riñón en 2017 y toda la polémica que surgió con respecto a su relación Justin Bieber. Pero sin duda Selena ha logrado salir adelante.
Hace unas semanas, Selena también dio a conocer el tema "Ice cream" que realizó en colaboración con la agrupación de K-pop llamada BlackPink.
