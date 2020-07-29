Shakira subasta la chaqueta que usó en el Super Bowl LIV
La cantante colombiana quiere apoyar a los afectados por el coronavirus y se sumó a una iniciativa para recaudar fondos
La cantante colombiana subastará la chaqueta dorada que utilizó en su presentación en el Super Bowl LIV, junto a Jennifer López.
Shakira has gone "all in" and accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE by donating her custom-made gold jacket - designed by @peter_dundas and worn during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - to the @allinchallenge auction, with all proceeds going to help battle food insecurity. The winning bidder and a guest will also get the chance to meet Shak at a future concert to personally receive the jacket. Bidding for this unique item is open now, at the #linkinbio. ShakHQ
Shakira informó, a través de sus redes sociales, que todos los fondos recaudados serán destinados a combatir la inseguridad alimentaria.
El dinero será entregado en su totalidad a las organizaciones Meals on Wheels America; No Kid Hungry; America’s Food Fund; World Central Kitchen y Feeding America.
Shak is auctioning her custom-made gold jacket - which she wore at the Super Bowl HT Show - for the @allinchallenge, at the #linkinbio. Watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes film with the incredible @peter_dundas (@dundasworld), who designed Shak's Super Bowl outfits. @nicolasbrustyle @evbousis Shak se une al reto del All In Challenge y ha regalado la chaqueta dorada que lució en el show de la Super Bowl para recaudar fondos para organizaciones que garantizan alimentos para los más necesitados. Para pujar:#linkinbio. Aquí les compartimos un video del como se hizo esta chaqueta con el increíble Peter Dundas, quien diseñó el vestuario de este show. ShakHQ