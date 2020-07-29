×
Shakira subasta la chaqueta que usó en el Super Bowl LIV

Por Grupo Zócalo

La cantante colombiana quiere apoyar a los afectados por el coronavirus y se sumó a una iniciativa para recaudar fondos

Shakira subasta la chaqueta que usó en el Super Bowl LIV
Foto: Especial
Ciudad de México.- Shakira se unió al All in Challenge para ayudar a los más vulnerables afectados por la pandemia del coronavirus.

La cantante colombiana subastará la chaqueta dorada que utilizó en su presentación en el Super Bowl LIV, junto a Jennifer López.



Shakira informó, a través de sus redes sociales, que todos los fondos recaudados serán destinados a combatir la inseguridad alimentaria.

El dinero será entregado en su totalidad a las organizaciones Meals on Wheels America; No Kid Hungry; America’s Food Fund; World Central Kitchen y Feeding America.





