Sismo de magnitud 6,1 sacude Colombia
El movimiento telúrico se produjo a las 14:21 horas. El epicentro se ubicó a 7 kilómetros al noroeste de El Dovio
De acuerdo al USGS, el movimiento telúrico tuvo su foco sísmico a 113,3 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo localizado a 7 kilómetros al noroeste de El Dovio y 66,5 kilómetros de Armenia.
Reportes del Servicio Geológico Colombiano fijaron la magnitud de este movimiento telúrico en 6 y su foco sísmico a 124 kilómetros de profundidad.
#Reportamos Evento Sísmico - Boletín Actualizado 1, 2019-03-23, 14:21 hora local. Magnitud 6.0, Profundidad 124 km, Versalles - Valle del Cauca, Colombia #NoticiaEnDesarrollo #Temblor #Sismo ¿Sintió este sismo? repórtelo: https://t.co/BLEFmsLWd4 pic.twitter.com/PJVXc0YM7t— Servicio Geológico (@sgcol) 23 de marzo de 2019
