hace 1 hora
[Internacional]

Sismo de magnitud 6,1 sacude Colombia

Por Agencias

El movimiento telúrico se produjo a las 14:21 horas. El epicentro se ubicó a 7 kilómetros al noroeste de El Dovio

Colombia.- Un sismo de magnitud 6,1 sacudió Colombia este sábado en horas de la tarde, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

De acuerdo al USGS, el movimiento telúrico tuvo su foco sísmico a 113,3 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo localizado a 7 kilómetros al noroeste de El Dovio y 66,5 kilómetros de Armenia.

Reportes del Servicio Geológico Colombiano fijaron la magnitud de este movimiento telúrico en 6 y su foco sísmico a 124 kilómetros de profundidad.







