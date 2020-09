Sobrepasa India los 4 millones de casos de Covid-19

#CoronaVirusUpdates:



Total #COVID19 Cases in India (as on September 05, 2020)



️77.23% Cured/Discharged/Migrated (31,07,223)

️21.04% Active cases (8,46,395)

️1.73% Deaths (69,561)



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases = Cured/Discharged/Migrated+Active cases+Deaths pic.twitter.com/rWqPwvFvTy